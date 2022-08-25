Former Zendesk CFO and Former BMC Software CEO Join Nextiva Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FIVN–Nextiva today announced that Alan Black, former CFO of Zendesk and founder of Surfspray Capital, and Robert (Bob) Beauchamp, former chairman and CEO of BMC Software, have been appointed to the company’s board of directors. The new board members bring decades of financial and enterprise software leadership to their roles at Nextiva.

“As we look to build the future of business communications and productivity, we welcome Bob and Alan to Nextiva’s board of directors,” said Tomas Gorny, CEO and co-founder of Nextiva. “The knowledge they bring after such storied careers in tech is invaluable to our future growth. Their strategic guidance will serve Nextiva well as we continue to build on our vision of powering human connections and further disrupt the market.”

Alan Black has more than 35 years of experience as an executive leading both public and private enterprise software companies. Black founded Surfspray Capital, LLC in 2017 through which he has advised over a dozen companies, including Looker Data Sciences, Inc. (acquired by Google in 2019), Bill.com Holdings (2019 IPO), and HashiCorp (2021 IPO). Prior to founding Surfspray Capital, Black was CFO of Zendesk (2014 IPO), CEO of Intelliden (acquired by IBM in 2010), and CFO of Phone.com (1999 IPO).

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

“Nextiva has achieved a large degree of success in the phone and contact center business and is poised for additional growth with a strong vision for the future of work communications,” said Alan Black. “I am impressed by Nextiva’s enthusiasm for helping their customers succeed, and I believe there is a real opportunity for the company to be a leader in its industry.”

Robert (Bob) Beauchamp brings to Nextiva more than 30 years of experience in enterprise software, as well as over two decades of experience gained serving as a board member of various large and small companies across multiple industries. Most recently, Beauchamp served as chairman of BMC Software, after serving as its CEO for more than 16 years. He also served on the boards of two Fortune 500 companies — Raytheon and National Oilwell Varco — as well as other outstanding public and private companies and not-for-profit organizations, including TransUnion, Anaplan, Forcepoint, ThoughtTrace, Baylor University, and Memorial Hermann Healthcare Systems.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and a Master of Science in Management degree from Houston Baptist University.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the business communications industry and see companies like Nextiva grow,” said Beauchamp. “I’ve long been impressed with the Nextiva team, their strong customer-service ethos and the company’s product portfolio. I’m honored to be joining the board and can’t wait to help guide the company as this next chapter unfolds.”

Both board appointments officially began in June 2022.

Learn more:

See who else is on Nextiva’s Board of Directors.

Follow Nextiva on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Nextiva

Nextiva is the future-of-work software company that helps sales, service, and marketing teams achieve higher productivity and deliver better customer engagement. Nextiva’s cloud-based platform brings together business communications applications, intelligence, and automation to help companies build deeper connections with customers and manage all conversations and relationships in one place.

Nextiva is named a Customer’s Choice in Gartner Peer Insights. Today, more than 100,000 businesses depend on Nextiva with 4B conversations flowing through its networks each year. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva is ranked a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.

Contacts

Nicole Small



nicole.small@nextiva.com

602-759-2483