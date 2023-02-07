Former CEO of Cognizant Invests in SIMBYM, a “No-Code” SaaS Platform

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIMBYM, Inc., USA, is thrilled to announce that it has secured its first outside investment. This is a major milestone for SIMBYM and represents a vote of confidence in our vision to simplify and integrate business operations, processes, enterprise support, and capability enhancements with complete No-Coding.

We are delighted to have Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan, Emeritus Vice Chairman, CEO & President and Co-Founder of #Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp and the former Chairman of ICT Academy, invest in #SIMBYM. Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan, a renowned technocrat in the global technology arena, has inspired and motivated individuals across industries. He is a thought leader with a passion for innovation and a commitment to revolutionizing technology. His expertise in the enterprise world will be invaluable, as SIMBYM continues to disrupt and revolutionize its innovative enterprise No-Coding technology.

Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan stated on his investment choice:

“SIMBYM’s Low code/No code platform delivers Agility of systems to enterprises. With a rapid “decision to deployment” counted in days and a turnaround time (TAT) measured in hours and minutes, SIMBYM is a fast and flexible agile solution for process integrity and operation.”

Mr. Raj Rajendran, the CEO and Founder of SIMBYM, commented:

“Thank you, Lakshmi, you coming in as an investor validates everything we have done in the No-Coding arena, as we look to scale greater heights. SIMBYM is helping organizations get the best value for their money by reducing development time and cost, increasing efficiency and enabling businesses to create data driven applications and processes by inputting their requirements, directly into our no-coding platform.”

This investment will allow SIMBYM to continue its mission to deliver and market the World’s First Integrated No-Coding, Automated Business Operations Platform. It will also enable SIMBYM to serve a wide range of global customers with its revolutionary, innovative and next generation software.

SIMBYM’s solution is not only for the IT department but for the entire organization, allowing for streamlined and centralized management. The platform provides the capability to integrate different business functions, providing a holistic picture with real time inbuilt analytics. SIMBYM helps to simplify and automate routine tasks, enabling organizations to focus on strategic initiatives, reduce time, increase efficiency, productivity, eliminate proliferation of tools and improve overall business performance and profitability.

“Unleashing Agile Business Transformation by streamlining operations with code-free Innovation”

-Mala Raj



President & Co-Founder SIMBYM

About SIMBYM:

SIMBYM is a No-Coding Cloud SaaS Platform for Digital Business Operations. The platform eliminates the need for traditional coding in developing software. It relies on visual interfaces, configuration and drag-and-drop tools to create data models, processes, applications and data visualizations, eliminating the need for specialized coding knowledge. This allows non-technical users to build, test, and deploy software applications easily and efficiently. SIMBYM simplifies the development process and enables faster time to market and reduces costs, while delivering high-quality solutions. To learn more, visit SIMBYM.com

