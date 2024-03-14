Forge Launches API for Game Developers to Engage and Reward Players for Their Ongoing Play and Add Battle Pass-like Features to Games

The Forge API makes it easy for developers to acquire users with rewarding, multi-week quests that attract players to their games and keep engaged for the long term

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge, a leading games rewards and engagement platform is delighted to announce the launch of the Forge API. Designed to empower game developers by providing a seamless solution for creating and managing “battle pass” experiences, the Forge API allows them to reach new gamers, drive sustained engagement, and reward players for their commitment. The full toolkit is available today and interested developers can learn more and get in touch with the Forge team at developers.forge.gg.





With the Forge API, developers can create achievements for in-game events and reward players with virtual items for their completion. This allows Forge quests to support any in-game achievement, and let games reward players for direct in-game engagement. By implementing rewarding, multi-week quests, developers can not only attract new potential players but also ensure engagement over extended periods.

“At Forge, we recognize the challenges game developers face in attracting and engaging gamers,” said Kun Gao, CEO at Forge. “With the launch of the Forge API, we’re empowering game developers to easily create campaigns that captivate players and foster lasting relationships, as well as tap into the growing Forge user base. From crafting immersive quest lines to delivering personalized rewards, Forge is committed to enhancing the gaming experience for developers and players alike.”

A key highlight of the Forge API is its streamlined distribution of digital rewards directly through the platform, which recently announced support for leading gaming protocols Avalanche, Immutable, Polygon, Ronin, Solana, and Sui. Developers can easily distribute incentives, fostering a sense of accomplishment and progression among players.

Further, Forge enables developers to pinpoint specific types of gamers based on their personas and gaming history. The Forge community has swelled to over 300,000 verified gamers since its launch in October 2023, and the API offers unparalleled access to the Forge community.

“Partnering with Forge has been great for our game and has helped to drive substantial interest and engagement in Captain & Company,” said Sam Peurifoy at KAPGAMES. “We love that the Forge API enables us to reward players for not just joining our community, but getting into the game and staying involved over the long term.”

“We’ve worked with Forge since their Season 0 launch, and are excited to see the platform’s continued evolution,” said Jay Chang, Co-Founder at Genopets. “The Forge API is a powerful tool that has helped us grow the Genopets community by bringing in real, verified gamers and keeping them activated over time.”

Forge’s API is now available for integration, offering game developers a comprehensive toolkit to attract verified gamers to their games and keep them engaged with rewards. For more information about Forge and its innovative solutions, visit developers.forge.gg.

Founded by gaming pioneer Dennis “Thresh” Fong, Crunchyroll founder Kun Gao, and Cyence founder George Ng, Forge originated as a project within GGWP, an AI-powered game moderation platform that the team launched in 2020. Forge’s mission is to help gamers unlock the value of their gaming profiles and be rewarded for their contributions to gaming communities.

The platform launched in late 2023 with an $11 million seed funding round, led by Makers Fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, and Animoca Brands, with participation from Hashkey Capital, Polygon Ventures, Formless Capital and Adaverse. Forge’s existing investors include industry-leading strategics such as Griffin Gaming Partners, Riot Games, and Sony Innovation Fund. Forge’s angel investors include gaming industry leaders Riot Games founder Marc Merrill, Twitch founders Emmett Shear and Kevin Lin, TSM founder Dan Dinh, Kabam founders Kevin Chou and Holly Liu, YouTube founder Steve Chen, Krafton CEO CH Kim, former Discord CMO Eros Resmini (The Mini Fund), and ESL founder Ralf Reichart.

About Forge

Forge is the first gaming platform that allows gamers to aggregate their gaming life and achievements into a single profile, and earn rewards based on their participation. The company is backed by leading investors and game companies including Makers Fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, Animoca Brands, Riot Games, and Sony Innovation Fund, and is founded by seasoned entrepreneurs in gaming and nerd culture. The Forge beta is now available at forge.gg.

Contacts

For press inquiries:



GGWP@fortyseven.com