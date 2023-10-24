Forge Global Holdings, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 7, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, following the release of its earnings materials, to discuss the Company’s financial and business results.





What: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. – Third Quarter 2023 Call



When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023



Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time



Dial-In: To access the conference via telephone, please dial 1 (888) 440-4165, or 1 (646) 960-0858 for callers outside the United States, and enter the conference ID 5410143.



Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/478870420 or from the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.forgeglobal.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

For more information visit ir.forgeglobal.com.

About Forge

Forge is a leading provider of marketplace infrastructure, data services and technology solutions for private market participants. Forge Securities LLC is a registered broker-dealer and a Member of FINRA that operates an alternative trading system.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Dominic Paschel



ir@forgeglobal.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Riddell



press@forgeglobal.com