Forge and Xterio Announce Partnership

The strategic partnership aims to promote Xterio first and third-party games leveraging the growing Forge community

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forge, a leading game rewards and engagement platform, has entered a partnership with Xterio, a Web3 gaming ecosystem and platform. This agreement combines Forge’s best-in-class gaming, identity, and marketing platform to connect gamers to Xterio’s growing content library of first—and third-party Web3 games, like Age of Dino, Overworld, Palio, and many others.





The key to this collaboration is leveraging the growing Forge community and social engagement platform to drive awareness. This gives Xterio access to a massive funnel of new users to scale its products and grants the Forge community the opportunity to engage with new and exciting content. A pivotal component of this partnership is integrating Forge’s engagement platform with Xterio’s SocialFi social ecosystem rewards campaign, which launched today, Tuesday April 16. By leveraging Forge’s sophisticated identity and rewards system, Xterio aims to pioneer new forms of user participation and retention, where contributions to the gaming community and ecosystem are recognized and rewarded. This approach enhances player engagement and fosters a more vibrant and cooperative gaming community. Users can start engaging with the Xterio Ecosystem Missions on Forge now at https://xterio.forge.gg.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Forge as we share a passion for integrating Web3 technology into gaming and creating deep social engagement mechanics,” said Jeremy Horn, COO at Xterio. “The essence of our mission is to continually engage new players by presenting them with unmatched value and seamless discovery opportunities. Forge is the ideal ally to propel our player adoption and growth initiatives.”

“Our mission at Forge is to enhance the gaming experience for both players and game creators and publishers,” said Kun Gao, CEO at Forge. “With this partnership with Xterio, we are bringing all of their games to the doorstep of our rapidly growing user base. We are always looking to serve our players with new and exciting content that can be personalized for their gaming journeys – having Xterio content is a huge win for both them and us.”

Xterio is a leading Web3 gaming ecosystem & infrastructure focused on the development and publishing of high-quality games powered by digital ownership and AI. Co-founded by industry veterans like Michael Tong, former COO of NetEase and CSO of FunPlus, and Jeremy Horn, former Vice President of Jam City, the team previously raised over $80M in ecosystem funding, Xterio has seen a rapid expansion, notably thanks to the recent launch of its L2 Chain, that reaches over 5.5M users and currently ranks as the fourth most active chain in terms of daily transactions. In addition to its technology stack, Xterio is developing 5 AAA games and partners with over 45 gaming titles.

Founded by gaming pioneer Dennis “Thresh” Fong, Crunchyroll founder Kun Gao, and Cyence founder George Ng, Forge originated as a project within GGWP, an AI-powered game moderation platform that the team launched in 2020; Forge’s mission is to help gamers unlock the value of their gaming profiles and be rewarded for their contributions to gaming communities. Forge recently celebrated the launch of Forge Season 1, announcing a slew of new features, core platform improvements, and tentpole game partners.

The platform launched in late 2023 with an $11 million seed funding round led by Makers Fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, and Animoca Brands, with participation from Hashkey Capital, Polygon Ventures, Formless Capital and Adaverse. Forge’s existing investors include industry-leading strategics such as Griffin Gaming Partners, Riot Games, and Sony Innovation Fund. Forge’s angel investors include gaming industry leaders Riot Games founder Marc Merrill, Twitch founders Emmett Shear and Kevin Lin, TSM founder Dan Dinh, Kabam founders Kevin Chou and Holly Liu, YouTube founder Steve Chen, Krafton CEO CH Kim, former Discord CMO Eros Resmini (The Mini Fund), and ESL founder Ralf Reichart.

Forge is the first gaming platform that allows gamers to aggregate their gaming life and achievements into a single profile and earn rewards based on their participation. The company is backed by leading investors and game companies, including Makers Fund, BITKRAFT Ventures, Animoca Brands, Riot Games, and Sony Innovation Fund, and was founded by seasoned entrepreneurs in gaming and nerd culture. Forge Season 1 is now available at forge.gg.

Xterio Foundation in Switzerland was founded by a council and a team of technology and entertainment leaders with deep game development and publishing experience. Its mission is to develop, publish, and distribute high-quality Web2 and Web3 games and interactive entertainment.

Xterio is committed to accelerating the integration of Web3 technology into gaming and AI. This commitment simplifies the experience for developers and players, facilitating the widespread adoption of decentralized gaming and digital ownership. Xterio operates the first gaming rollup with the latest MACH technology and one of the best launchpads for games and marketplaces. Recently, it has successfully launched NFT sales in Overworld, Age of Dino, and Persona.

Xterio is developing five first-party titles powered by $XTER. Each is led by genre experts and supported by talented teams from renowned entities like FunPlus, Riot, Tencent, and Epic.

To learn more, please visit xter.io and follow along at @XterioGames.

