Forethought Surpasses $1B in Customer ROI as Enterprise Demand for Agentic AI Accelerates

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forethought, the leader in agentic AI for customer experience, today announced a significant company milestone, delivering more than $1 billion in ROI for its customers since its founding in 2018. Following the release of three new product innovations — Headless Forethought, Custom Insights, and Browser Agent — adoption of Forethought’s enterprise AI solutions continues to accelerate, giving businesses end-to-end control to design and deploy AI across the entire customer journey.

Market Momentum

Forethought has generated more than $1B in value for customers by reducing ticket volumes, cutting support costs, and accelerating resolution times. Just over a year after surpassing one billion monthly customer interactions, this ROI milestone reflects a broader industry shift: agentic AI is unlocking the most business value in customer success and support. Cisco projects that by 2028, 68% of service interactions will be handled by agentic AI. To capture this growing demand, Forethought raised a strategic investment round in May 2025 to accelerate product expansion and deepen enterprise capabilities.

In a recent Bloomberg “The Close” segment, Forethought co-founder and Chairman Deon Nicholas explained how brands like Cotopaxi, Datadog, Grammarly, Lime, and Airtable use Forethought’s agents to deliver faster, smarter customer experiences — and in turn, achieve tangible ROI through quicker resolutions, lower support costs, and stronger retention.

Multi-agent Architecture

Forethought’s advanced multi-agent system is built to think, act, and evolve across every customer moment. The company’s suite of enterprise-ready AI agents automatically resolves common customer issues across channels, supports human agents in real time by providing relevant suggestions and context, identifies knowledge gaps, and triages tickets more efficiently. Together, these agents help organizations deliver faster resolutions, reduced agent workload, and improved customer satisfaction.

Growth Fueled by Enterprise Demand for Autonomous AI

Forethought has seen accelerating quarter-over-quarter growth, as enterprises adopt autonomous AI agents to improve efficiency and deliver better customer outcomes. Trusted by enterprise customers such as Airtable, Cohere, Cotopaxi, Datadog, Grammarly, UPS, Upwork and WordPress, the company continues to expand deal size and partner with new customers such as Gainsight and Fiverr.

“We’ve made enormous progress in building AI that drives business impact, and reaching $1B in ROI is proof of that,” said Sami Ghoche, CEO of Forethought. “The way businesses engage with customers is changing rapidly, and we will continue to evolve the Forethought platform to meet these shifts. Our vision is to give companies more control over how AI is designed and deployed and deeper insight into its impact, making customer experience the most measurable and strategic driver of enterprise success.”

About Forethought

Launched in 2018, Forethought offers the world’s most advanced AI agents for CX—enterprise-ready and built for every customer moment. Supporting billions of interactions for leading companies like Upwork, Grammarly, Airtable, and Datadog, Forethought AI agents think, act, and improve, delivering better customer experiences and over $1 billion in ROI for organizations. The company has raised $115M+ in funding from top investors, including Blue Cloud Ventures, NEA, Village Global, and Sound Ventures. G2 has recognized Forethought as a Mid-Market Leader and Best Est. ROI, and Easiest to Do Business With in Customer Support for 2025.

