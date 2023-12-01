Forescout Expands Ottawa R&D Footprint to Address Growing Market Demands

New Kanata, Ontario location serves as base of operations to advance cloud solutions and drive growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forescout, a global cybersecurity leader, today officially opened its new Ottawa office – an expanded research & development (R&D) facility to help enterprises more effectively manage cyber risks and threats targeting their IT, OT and IoT devices and cyber assets. Forescout has four R&D centers around the world: Ottawa, Canada; Dallas, Texas; Eindhoven, Netherlands; and Pune, India.





“The cloud-native cybersecurity SaaS, developed by the Ottawa team and acquired with the purchase of Cysiv in 2022, is central to our business strategy and to our customers’ need for solutions that support on-premise, cloud and hybrid deployment models. With the rapid growth in demand we’re seeing globally, now is the time to further invest in Ottawa, and that starts with our new office,” said Barry Mainz, CEO, Forescout. “We are a company poised for more opportunities to partner at deeper levels with clients and accelerate our cyber-solutions roadmap in 2024.”

Forescout has been serving large enterprises throughout Canada for over a decade, including some of the largest financial services, healthcare and energy firms. The new Forescout Ottawa office is located at 515 Legget Dr, Kanata, ON K2K 3G4, Canada and will serve as the center of excellence to the company’s cloud security, software development, architecture, UX and data analytics teams.

The Ottawa office opening builds on the growth and innovation momentum the company has experienced over the past year. Forescout launched its Threat Detection and Response solution, unveiled its new Risk and Exposure Management solution, expanded collaborations with global tech partners, including Microsoft, Crowdstrike and ServiceNow, activated a new Forescout Marketplace for seamless partner integrations and saw its Vedere Labs research team uncover countless new vulnerabilities and risks to inform the global cybersecurity community.

“The cloud-native threat detection and response innovations our clients know and trust are, in large part, a result of the commitment, product development and innovation across our team in Canada,” said Justin Foster, CTO, Forescout. “Our new Ottawa office is an accelerator for solution innovation and an ideal location to attract amazing cybersecurity talent we hope to call colleagues in the foreseeable future.”

Forescout Technologies, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, continuously identifies, protects and helps ensure the compliance of all managed and unmanaged connected cyber assets – IT, IoT, IoMT and OT. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide vendor-agnostic, automated cybersecurity at scale. The Forescout® Platform delivers comprehensive capabilities for network security, risk and exposure management, and extended detection and response. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration via ecosystem partners, it enables customers to more effectively manage cyber risk and mitigate threats.

