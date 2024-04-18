Forescout Expands Leadership Team with Seasoned Executives

The appointments of Clarissa Horowitz to Chief Marketing Officer and Craig Weimer to Vice President of Sales, Americas, build on recent executive appointments and further position Forescout for its next phase of growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–Forescout Technologies Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the expansion of its leadership team – Clarissa Horowitz to Chief Marketing Officer and Craig Weimer to Vice President of Sales, Americas. Horowitz and Weimer join recently appointed Duncan MacMurdy, Chief People Officer, and Edward Brown, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, on the leadership team. These appointments underscore the company’s commitment to operational excellence as this group of leaders will advance business-critical functionality to further scale the company during its next phase of growth.





Clarissa Horowitz: Chief Marketing Officer

Clarissa Horowitz brings more than 20 years of B2B marketing and communication experience to her role as Chief Marketing Officer, where she leads marketing strategy to build brand preference for Forescout solutions. Horowitz has led marketing programs for well-known tech brands across industries including enterprise mobility pioneer MobileIron, fintech disruptors Treasury Prime and Lithic, and crypto infrastructure leader BitGo. She also held communications leadership positions at Google, Porter Novelli, and Sparkpr.

Craig Weimer: Vice President of Sales, Americas

Craig Weimer brings nearly 15 years of cybersecurity leadership experience as Vice President of Sales, Americas. With extensive cybersecurity expertise in network, endpoint, and data, Weimer brings a wealth of experience driving revenue growth and strategic initiatives across diverse settings and routes to market. Before joining Forescout, he led the Americas Strategic Account organization at Veracode, supporting client acquisition, retention, and customer success across its vast portfolio of application security solutions. Before Veracode, Weimer held go-to-market leadership positions at ExtraHop, BlueCoat, and Symantec.

The nominations of Horowitz and Weimer follow recent appointments to the executive leadership team and further demonstrate the company’s ambitious growth plans.

Duncan MacMurdy, Chief People Officer, is an accomplished HR executive with over 25 years of experience leading talent acquisition and leadership development for startups and global technology companies.

Edward Brown, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, is a cyber industry leader with more than 25 years of experience helping companies expand and scale, known for building and leading high-performing cyber teams.

“As Forescout continues to expand its global leadership in identifying and protecting managed and unmanaged connected cyber assets, the expertise and vision of this team will be instrumental in shaping our future growth,” said Barry Mainz, CEO at Forescout. “Their proven track record as leaders in marketing, growth, talent, sales, and legal governance strengthens our ability to provide value to our customers as we help them securely navigate an evolving digital landscape.”

About Forescout

Forescout Technologies, Inc., a global cybersecurity leader, continuously identifies, protects, and helps ensure the compliance of all managed and unmanaged connected cyber assets – IT, IoT, IoMT, and OT. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations and government agencies have trusted Forescout to provide vendor-agnostic, automated cybersecurity at scale. The Forescout® Platform delivers comprehensive capabilities for network security, risk and exposure management, and extended detection and response. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration via ecosystem partners, it enables customers to more effectively manage cyber risk and mitigate threats.

Contacts

RH Strategic for Forescout



forescoutpr@rhstrategic.com