Forcura Earns High Marks From Clients in KLAS-Sponsored Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables connected care for better performance, today released a client research report, in conjunction with KLAS, that focuses on the value and effectiveness of the organization’s products and services through the perspectives of its clients.

The process involved KLAS interviewing 25 individuals from 25 unique organizations engaging Forcura, with most participants representing home health agencies. Employees of long-term care companies, small and large hospital health systems and academic health systems were also interviewed.

Forcura earned strong ratings across all categories, which consisted of culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship and value. It received an overall satisfaction score of 91 on the KLAS’ 100-point scale, noticeably higher than the average score of 80.3 for software-related companies.

Forcura particularly excelled in the areas of EHR integration, ability to produce significant outcomes, and service support. One hundred percent of participants indicated they would engage Forcura again, and 96% stated that Forcura is in their company’s long-term plans.

The report also demonstrated that Forcura clients experience faster turnaround for physician orders, streamlined documentation, cost savings through a paperless approach as well as increased employee efficiency.

Within the report, a director at one client said, “ We purchased the product to integrate with our existing EMR, and that integration allows us to be HIPAA compliant for faxing and secure messaging. The product allows our clinicians to complete things online and decreases the amount of actual paperwork that we have to pass back and forth. The product also automates a lot of our processes and just helps things move faster and more smoothly through the office.”

The comprehensive results of the report, which detail numerical scores in each category, client commentary and segment comparisons, is available to view here. This dashboard is refreshed with new client feedback and analysis since research will continue beyond the First Look report.

“ Engaging KLAS to survey our clients was an optimal way to receive direct and unbiased feedback about our products and services,” said Annie Erstling, chief strategy officer of Forcura. “ While the high marks on our technology performance are exceptional achievements on their own, we’re most proud of the trust and loyalty we’ve built with our clients over the years. We want to be a strategic and trusted business partner for them, and these findings help verify that we’re achieving that goal.”

About Forcura

Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has been recognized in 2021 as the Best Healthcare Technology Solution by the SIIA, ranked for the sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000 and is a top-20 ranked Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™.​ For more information visit www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

