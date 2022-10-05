Forbes Selects Ohio To Host Flagship Under 30 Summit Through 2025, With Cleveland Named The First Summit City

World’s Leading, Innovative Young Entrepreneurs Will Gather In Ohio, The Newly Dubbed “Silicon Heartland,” To Connect, Build, And Plan For The Future

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Under30Summit–Forbes today announced that it will hold its flagship, annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025, a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators. The Summit, presented by JobsOhio, will take place in three different Ohio cities over the next three years – starting in Cleveland in 2023, followed by Cincinnati and Columbus. The Summit will bring together young, diverse leaders across industries to collaborate, network, learn and exchange ideas.

“ The 2023 Summit will bring together the best young minds across industries, venture capitalism, public policy and more,” said Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer of Forbes and Creator of the Under 30 Franchise. “ Our goal with the next Under 30 Summit is to help spotlight Ohio’s talented workforce and ample opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. We’re confident that Ohio’s entrepreneurial spirit will be felt on the world’s main stage.”

Ohio stands at the forefront of America’s Renaissance of technology, infrastructure, and industrial manufacturing, supporting a new generation of electric vehicles to cutting-edge computer chips, and building on their rich history of innovation and entrepreneurship. Ohio is attracting, retaining, and expanding business and talent across the state, such as Intel’s recent decision to invest $20 billion in two new semiconductor chip factories that will create tens of thousands of jobs. With the help of JobsOhio as a partner for the state and the businesses coming to the state, those seeking innovation, economic growth and an enhanced quality of life are finding their home in Ohio.

“ Forbes Under 30 is one of the biggest accolades that a young person can have,” said Brandon Bryant, Cofounder & Partner, Harlem Capital and Under 30 list maker. “ Whether they’re in business, an entertainer, a poet or an athlete, making the Forbes Under 30 list is validation that is your calling card to open doors. As the national trend towards recharging and reimaging cities around the country accelerates, Ohio will be at the forefront, and Forbes will be a catalyst to showcase what Ohio can do. Ohio is a place for talent and investment to thrive.”

“ Talented Ohioans and their ideas have been drivers of our state and national economy,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “ Forbes’ Under 30 Summits will provide an opportunity to spotlight our one-of-a-kind creativity and collaboration here in Ohio while welcoming some of the nation’s brightest young talent to our state.”

“ Forbes chose Ohio for its iconic Under 30 Summits because of recent, significant economic momentum we and our partners have recently built in the state,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “ The strong relationship developed between JobsOhio and Forbes over the last several months will highlight Ohio’s value proposition as a preferred location for business and top talent both nationally and globally.”

Forbes announced the news in person at a press conference taking place this morning at the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio. The lineup of speakers celebrating the news included: Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. Other notable speakers include:

Mike Federle, Chief Executive Officer, Forbes

Sherry Phillips, Chief Marketing Officer, Forbes

JP Nauseef, President and Chief Executive Officer, JobsOhio

Randall Lane, Chief Content Officer, Forbes

Max Brickman, Founder, Heartland Ventures

Baiju Shah, President & CEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership

Bill Koehler, CEO, TeamNEO

“ Forbes Under 30 has become a recognizable imprint of success, often marked by innovation and ultimately impact,” said Jessica Sibley, Chief Operating Officer, Forbes. “ The Under 30 network around the world exemplifies Forbes’ unique ability to drive engagement – and action – with communities that matter. We look forward to partnering with JobsOhio on the Forbes Under 30 Summit which will recognize and celebrate the region’s entrepreneurial success.”

The 2022 Under 30 Summit, presented by Rocket Mortgage, concluded today, and was the final Summit to take place in the Motor City. Detroit is a talent center ripe with innovation, giving rise to technology that will define tomorrow’s industries. For years, Detroit has been a hotbed of creativity and entrepreneurship, and served as an ideal host city for Forbes’ Under 30 Summits. The final Summit in the city featured a private concert with Kygo and Blu DeTiger, A-list speakers including Hailey Bieber and the CEO of Etsy, Josh Silverman, exclusive networking opportunities, industry-focused excursions, local culinary experiences, a legendary bar crawl, a powerful day of community service and more.

The Under 30 Summit is part of the robust lineup of Forbes’ 2022 tentpole events, each consisting of thoughtfully curated content and experiences for Forbes’ coveted audiences and designed to help drive systemic change in business, culture and society. Forbes’ global Under 30 alumni network comprises more than 10,000 extraordinary individuals worldwide – including young entrepreneurs, revolutionaries and trailblazers who are poised to make a significant impact on the world. The Forbes Under 30 franchise is a global platform, championing young game changers all over the world and through live summits in the U.S., Asia, Europe and Israel. Forbes’ 2022 Under 30 list is available here.

