Forbes Recognizes Logiwa WMS as Leading Supply Chain Software for Ecommerce

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL–In their 2022 evaluation of supply chain software, Forbes Advisor has selected Logiwa WMS software as the industry’s leading platform for ecommerce fulfillment.

“Even before the pandemic, the retail landscape was experiencing record ecommerce growth, competition and change,” said Erhan Musaoglu, Logiwa founder and CEO. “To succeed and win, retailers now need to provide not only the best online shopping experience but also the best order fulfillment experience. Logiwa’s cloud fulfillment platform leverages advanced cloud and machine learning technology to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the retail industry.”

Forbes analyzed dozens of software products across hundreds of data points each in arriving at their list of top picks across categories that included ecommerce, supply planning, shipping, and more. Among the reasons Logiwa was selected by Forbes was its flexible and powerful order routing algorithms, hundreds of built-in integrations with ecommerce platforms, ERPs, and shippers, and its comprehensive pick/pack/ship automation capabilities.

“Logiwa is on a mission to help brands, third party logistics providers, and new age fulfillment centers turn high-volume order fulfillment excellence into a competitive advantage,” said Musaoglu. “As our customers scale their distribution and fulfillment operations, Logiwa’s cloud fulfillment platform is built to scale with them, delivering critical functions such as intelligent order routing, customizable automation, and warehouse-specific picking and packing algorithms that help our clients fulfill ever-growing demand from their online channels.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 150 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 48 licensed local editions in 82 countries. Forbes Media’s brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

