For the Win Robotics Expands Its Footprint into More than 1,000 Schools Nationwide, Deepens Leadership Bench as Company Scales for Growth

Build | Fly | Code Program brings effective and equitable STEM and computer science-based edtech to classrooms spanning K-12, college campuses, afterschool programs, summer camps and more

PARAMOUNT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As the need for high-quality STEM and computer science programs for all students gains national attention, today For the Win Robotics (FTW), the leader in drone-based STEM and computer science programming for education, announced it is now reaching more than 1,000 schools across the United States. With growing interest and adoption of its Build | Fly | Code™ program, the company also announced the formation of its education content and strategy team and welcomes two senior STEM education leaders, Dr. Celia Castellanos and Abraham Orozco, to its bench with a focus on deepening support for existing schools, as well as keeping pace with demand from K-12 classrooms to college campuses, afterschool programs and summer camps.

Dr. Celia Castellanos joins FTW as director of education strategy after 20 years as an educator where she developed a robust afterschool program inspired by interdisciplinary STEM learning. Abraham Orozco is being elevated to director of education content after successfully establishing the Build | Fly | Code program at FTW. Prior to joining FTW, Abraham founded a STEAM and MAKER program bringing project-based, experiential learning to underrepresented youth in Los Angeles. Together, Castellanos and Orozco will utilize their experience and roles to create and consistently publish new Build | Fly | Code content and capabilities, that continues to be inspired by educator feedback, the underpinning of FTW edtech content and programming overall.

“Hands-on, drone-centered STEM and computer science programming is practical for every education setting and fosters critical thinking that supports lifelong curiosity, beyond the classroom,” said CEO and co-founder of FTW Rob Harvey, who left the music industry and found FTW in 2019. “The fact that Build | Fly | Code is working and growing means we are connecting, making a strong impact, and inspiring both students and teachers alike. We are thrilled to welcome Celia to our team, and to congratulate and highlight Abraham, one of the architects of Build | Fly | Code. Their rich background in STEM-based education, and their innate ability to process feedback, enables us to couple content with strategy and build effective and equitable classroom programming unseen in the education industry.”

Rob Harvey is a well-known brand builder with more than 20 years of experience elevating unique voices and guiding industry leaders to new technologies. Having held influential positions at two major record labels before transitioning to Spotify and championing entirely new business models, Harvey identified a gap in the education market, leading him to pioneer FTW’s first-of-its-kind Build | Fly | Code program.

Education leaders are taking notice. The Pennsylvania Department of Education also saw the need for more STEM and computer science education and established the PAsmart Initiative to provide the training students need to prepare for the workforce of the future. What began as nine teachers engaged in a pilot program to learn how to build, fly, and code drones grew into an immersive statewide partnership that has reached more than 2,600 students and 147 educators to date.

Learn more about FTW Robotics and the Build | Fly | Code program here.

About Build | Fly | Code

Through the power of experiential STEM and computer science education, FTW Robotics’ Build | Fly | Code program offers educators new professional development opportunities while making drone technology fun and accessible for all learners. Tailored to both in-person and virtual learning, the program helps to close equity gaps in STEM and computer science education, specifically for students with disabilities and other historically underrepresented populations, such as students of color and female students. Hands-on lessons incorporating both drone hardware and software enable FTW Robotics to make the principles of flight theory, mechanical design and coding approachable for students of every age.

About For the Win Robotics

For The Win Robotics (FTW) focuses on fostering critical thinking and lifelong curiosity through the power of experiential STEM and computer science education, reaching more than 1,000 schools across the United States. With its Build | Fly | Code program, the company has developed an innovative education system offering educators new professional development opportunities while making STEM and computer science education fun for learners. By promoting collaboration, critical thinking and curiosity, FTW is building essential skills today’s students need to become the workforce of the future. For more information on For the Win Robotics, click here.

To read how the Pennsylvania Department of Education is utilizing FTW with more than 2,600 students and 147 educators to date, click here.

Contacts

Heather Moldenhauer, Director, RH Strategic



FTWPR@Rhstrategic.com