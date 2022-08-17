For the 3rd Straight Year, LeaseQuery Appears on the Inc. 5000, With a Three-Year Revenue Growth of 304 Percent

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FASB–This week, Inc. revealed that LeaseQuery has been recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segments.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for the third year in a row,” said George Azih, CEO and founder of LeaseQuery. “Our phenomenal growth is a direct reflection of our company values and commitment to simplifying accounting’s greatest complexities. We attribute our success to our intense, unmatched focus on the needs of accounting and financial professionals.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

LeaseQuery remains focused on its mission to offer an advanced accounting platform built with a customer-first approach in mind and backed by leading accounting expertise. By continually investing in new technology, the fintech company’s lineup of cloud-based solutions simplifies the complex rules of guidance under FASB, IFRS and GASB.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 25,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery’s core platform, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

