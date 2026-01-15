Foodberry and Bel Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Reimagine the Future of Fruit-Based Snacking

Partnership will introduce new snacks with fruit and protein, with the first U.S. pilot planned for 2026

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foodberry, an award-winning B2B innovation company and manufacturer, today announced a strategic partnership with Bel US, part of the Bel Group global food company behind iconic brands including Babybel® and GoGo squeeZ®. Under the agreement, Bel will leverage Foodberry’s food technology platform to develop new snacks made with fruit, supporting Bel’s mission to provide healthier and more sustainable foods for all, while making it easier for Americans to access snacks made with fruit.

The partnership combines Bel’s iconic brands, go-to-market expertise, and leadership in portion-sized snacks with Foodberry’s technology platform of plant-based coatings made from real fruit. Together, the companies aim to create innovative products that deliver nutrition, convenience, and taste in new formats. The inaugural product developed through the partnership will offer snacks made with real fruit and protein in a delicious, convenient, and individually portioned snack format. The collaboration targets growth within the $6B+ U.S. fruit snack category, with the first product expected to launch in select U.S. markets in 2026.

The collaboration also aligns with the importance of consuming more fruit and protein – to help support a balanced diet, and per the latest Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“Bel’s commitment to accessible, nutritious food mirrors our own mission at Foodberry – to contribute to a healthier world by creating new snacks that taste great and make choosing better options easier,” said Marty Kolewe, CEO of Foodberry. “Our work together is reimagining what’s possible in the snacking category and beyond, bringing real fruit and functional ingredients to consumers in convenient, portionable new formats.”

Inspired by how nature wraps and protects fresh fruits and vegetables, Foodberry’s technology transforms real fruit purée into no-mess fruit coatings. These coatings can encapsulate fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable products – including nut butters, cheese, and even ice cream – creating new bite-sized snack formats. Supported by more than 20 issued utility patents, Foodberry’s platform enables brands to showcase signature products in novel ways, and unlock new occasions within the fast-growing bite-sized snacking market.

“Bel is strengthening its leadership in portion-sized snacks with quality ingredients, and Foodberry has made it possible to offer fruit and protein in a completely new and delicious bite-sized, mess-free format,” said Caroline Sorlin, Chief Venture Officer at Bel Group. “We’re proud to partner with an innovative company that aligns with our values around quality ingredients and our mission to provide healthier and accessible food for all.”

The partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to nutrition accessibility, sustainability, and responsible food systems, aligning Bel’s leadership in nutritious snacking with Foodberry’s innovation platform.

"This partnership will help bring our mission to life—making fruits, veggies, and dairy more accessible for Americans through delicious, convenient, and nutritious snacks created in partnership with Foodberry. Together, we’re reimagining snacking to bring unique propositions to the market," said Carolina Cespedes Virguez, General Manager of GoGo squeeZ at Bel US.

All Foodberry products are developed and produced at the company’s custom-built R&D and manufacturing facility in Boston, Massachusetts. Current commercial product platforms include real fruit bites, fruit-coated ice cream bites, and fruit-and-nut-butter bites.

For more information, visit www.foodberry.co or follow them on Instagram.

ABOUT FOODBERRY

Foodberry is a B2B innovation company and manufacturer that partners with leading food & beverage brands to create better bite-sized snacks that are delicious, wholesome, and convenient. Inspired by how nature wraps and protects fresh fruits and vegetables, Foodberry's proprietary food tech platform of plant-based coatings can turn any food or beverage into a self-contained, bite-sized new snack product that unlocks growth for its partners. Foodberry mixes technical expertise in materials science, chemistry, food science, product development, and manufacturing with an innovative spirit to bring new product concepts to life and to market. Imagine: Real fruit wrapped around a creamy core of ice cream or yogurt, or your favorite smoothie turned into a nutritious bite-sized snack. All of Foodberry’s products are made at their custom-built manufacturing facility in Boston, MA. For more information on Foodberry, visit www.foodberry.co and @foodberry_co on Instagram.

ABOUT THE BEL US

Bel US is part of the Bel Group, a global leader in dairy, fruit, and veggie snacking with 160 years of expertise. Family-owned and rooted in innovation and social impact, Bel US creates delicious dairy, fruit and veggie portion-size snacks. Iconic brands like Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ®, The Laughing Cow®, and Boursin® are among Bel U.S.’s most loved brands. With U.S. offices in Chicago and New York, and food facilities in Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, Bel US is on a mission to champion Purpose*Full Snacking – delivering nourishment, bringing joy and building a more sustainable food system- For All, For Good. For more information, visit belbrandsusa.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Martinez, Carbonate

ashley@carbonategroup.com