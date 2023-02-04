Folloze Receives Top Honors in ABM Category from TrustRadius Underscoring its Unparalleled No-code Buyer Experience Solution for Marketers

Company was ranked #1 for Best Relationship and Best Value for Price and #2 for Best Feature Set overall by TrustRadius.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today announced it has been recognized in the latest TrustRadius 2023 Winter Best Of Awards as a leader in “Best Relationship” and “Best Value for Price” categories. The Folloze BX 3.0 Platform was also came in at #2 for the Best Feature Set overall.





“This award recognition is a testament to the relationships we have with our customers and the value we strive to bring everyday,” said Folloze Co-founder and CEO Etai Beck. “Our platform is purpose-built with our customers at every step of their journey to become buyer-centric, and drive results. We’re glad they are realizing the benefits of our platform and are willing to share their approval.”

In this year’s TrustRadius Winter Best of Awards, Folloze landed at #1 for Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price, and at #2 Best Feature Set within the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) category.

“Folloze won these awards based entirely on customer feedback,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. ”They received an 8.4/10 for Customer Support. 92% of reviewers were happy with the feature set, and 97% considered the software a great value for the price.”

The Best Value and Best Feature Set awards are based on the highest percentage of respondents who gave high ratings to the product’s feature set and value for the price. While there were 168 overall categories, 25 companies were specifically evaluated in the Account-Based Marketing (ABM) category with Account-Based Marketing (ABM) as their primary category. The Best Relationship award is earned by measuring collective data from reviewer insights for “Would Buy Again,” “Implementation Expectations,” and “Sales and Marketing Promises.”

The latest Folloze Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0) was made available to customers last Fall. Since then, B2B organizations have been able to provide marketers with powerful design tools with richer experiences, in a simple, no-code environment, all while ensuring brand and data compliance.

About Folloze

Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), is used by B2B marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Folloze BX 3.0 empowers any marketer to easily build data-driven, highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and revenue growth. Top B2B brands, including ServiceNow, Google Cloud, Cisco, Autodesk, Gigamon, and UL trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

