<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Folloze Honored as a High Performer and Receives “Users Love Us” Recognition...
Business Wire

Folloze Honored as a High Performer and Receives “Users Love Us” Recognition in 2023 G2 Winter Awards

di Business Wire

Folloze Buyer Experience Platform receives numerous badges across the seven key categories

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), today announced it was honored as a High Performer for the 2023 G2 Winter Awards. The company was also awarded several badges across seven key industry categories.

“We are honored to be recognized as a High Performer and receive badges from G2, as it underscores our commitment to our customers in building rich tools that marketers can leverage to maximize their performance,” said Folloze Co-founder and CEO Etai Beck. “Each badge received validates the steps we have taken to drive value for our customers who see buyer experience as key to driving performance in this marketplace.”

G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, revealed its G2 Winter 2023 Reports. Folloze, which has received an average user rating of 4.8 out of 5 on the G2 review site, has been honored in this year’s G2 Winter Awards earning high marks from customers for its overall performance and useability in seven categories.

Folloze, which has built the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform, received a High Performer badge notably across the Account-Based Orchestration Platform, Account-Based Analytics, and Market Resource Management Categories.

The company received several badges across the categories for Easiest Admin, Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements and High Performer. The company’s Buyer Experience Platform received an additional award for “Users Love Us” within each of the seven categories as listed below.

Account-Based Advertising

Badges: Best Meets Requirements

Additional Reward: Users love us

Account-Based Orchestration Platform

Badges: Easiest Admin, Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements & High Performer

Additional Reward: Users love us

Account-Based Analytics

Badges: High Performer, Easiest to do Business with

Additional Reward: Users love us

Account Data Management

Additional Reward: Users love us

Sales Enablement

Additional Reward: Users love us

Marketing Resource Management

Badge: High Performer

Additional Reward: Users love us

Account-Based Web & Content Experiences

Additional Reward: Users love us

About Folloze

Folloze, the world’s first and only no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0), is used by B2B marketing, sales, and revenue teams. Folloze BX 3.0 empowers any marketer to easily build data-driven, highly engaging, personalized content destinations across the entire B2B buyer journey to drive deeper account engagement and revenue growth. Top B2B brands, including ServiceNow, Google Cloud, Cisco, Autodesk, Gigamon, and UL trust Folloze to boost customer engagement, revenue growth, and expansion across their target accounts. To learn more, visit https://www.folloze.com/.

Contacts

Carmen Mantalas

Mantalas Communications for Folloze

carmen@mantalascomms.com

Articoli correlati

Brandywine Communications Introduces the VPX Timing Card

Business Wire Business Wire -
TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brandywine Communications, in partnership with Reach Technologies, are proud to introduce the VPX Timing Card, a ruggedized...
Continua a leggere

ZIVO Bioscience Announces Results of Study with its Product Candidate for the Prevention and Treatment of Coccidiosis in Broiler Chickens

Business Wire Business Wire -
Due to an unexpectedly high mortality rate among tested chickens, ZIVO to conduct a new study with results expected...
Continua a leggere

DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Approval of Additional One-Month Extension to Complete its Initial Business Combination

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DarkPulse, Inc. (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors of Global System Dynamics, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Brandywine Communications Introduces the VPX Timing Card

Business Wire