flydubai Adopts Amperity to Enhance Customer Data Management

The new partnership will enable the Dubai-based carrier to unify customer data across its operations and deliver smarter, personalised travel experiences

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdTech--flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has partnered with Amperity, the leading AI-powered customer data cloud, as part of its ongoing transformation journey, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation and investing in enhancing its customer experience.

This collaboration brings together flydubai’s customer experience vision with Amperity’s advanced data and intelligence platform to connect traveller insights in real time, enabling deeper personalisation and more meaningful engagement across the entire journey.

Through this partnership, flydubai will have the ability to unify customer data across multiple touchpoints to build a more complete understanding of traveller preferences. The results will provide a strong foundation to flydubai’s road map on Modern Airline Retailing and empower flydubai’s teams to understand customer needs and deliver more relevant offers.

Customer data can be uniquely complex, especially for airlines. Customer Orders span multiple systems, third-party agencies often provide limited information, and many travelers book without loyalty numbers or consistent identifiers. Amperity was chosen because of its proven ability to make sense of that complexity. The platform’s AI-driven identity resolution and airline-specific data model are purpose-built to handle passenger data and connect it in real time across the airline’s operational systems.

“We have carried more than 120 million passengers since 2009 and we welcome millions of passengers every year as our network and fleet continue to grow. By leveraging Amperity, we aim to gain a deeper understanding of our customers’ preferences and behaviours, which will ultimately lead to an overall improved experience at every touchpoint. Partnering with Amperity will enable us to transition to an Offer-Order-based ecosystem and have a unified, data-driven view of flydubai’s customers and deliver more relevant and timely communications that meet their changing travel needs,” said Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai.

“We manage all passenger data in line with leading international security standards and the Dubai Electronic Security Centre’s Information Security Regulation (ISR) framework. This ensures that we maintain robust safeguards to preserve the confidentiality and integrity of our systems,” added AlMheiri.

flydubai will use Amperity’s Identity Keychain and multi-index Profile API to unify and retrieve customer data instantly across a wide range of systems, including passenger communications, airport check-in, in-flight recognition, customer service and marketing. This unified customer view will power both personalized engagement and operational excellence.

Today, the airline has built a growing network of more than 135 destinations across 58 countries and is served by a modern and efficient fleet of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft.

“flydubai is part of a new generation of airlines redefining what it means to be customer-centric,” said Derek Slager, co-founder & CTO at Amperity. “Airlines need a platform that can handle the speed, scale, and data diversity of modern travel. With Amperity, flydubai can use every piece of data, from bookings and loyalty to day-of-travel interactions, to deliver personalised experiences.”

The partnership reflects flydubai’s continued investment in service innovation and digital-led experiences. With Amperity, the airline gains a platform designed for airline-specific use cases that supports marketing, communications, eCommerce, customer experience, and operations teams.

About flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 135 destinations served by a fleet of 97 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:

An expanding network: Created a network of more than 135 destinations in 58 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia.

Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 100 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 97 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 26 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 68 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 120 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.

About Amperity

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through AI-powered identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Virgin Atlantic, Dr Martens, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Reckitt rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

