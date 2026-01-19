Fly Alliance Maintenance Expands Global Capabilities with DGCA-Approved Operations in India

Global Expansion Strengthens Support for Indian-Registered Business Aircraft

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fly Alliance Maintenance, the maintenance division of Fly Alliance, today announced the expansion of its global maintenance capabilities with official approval as a Foreign Approved Maintenance Organization (FAMO) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India.

This approval enables Fly Alliance Maintenance to perform maintenance services on Indian-registered (VT tail number) aircraft, further strengthening the company’s international footprint and commitment to supporting business aviation operators worldwide.

“With India’s business aviation market continuing to grow, this approval represents a significant milestone for Fly Alliance Maintenance,” said Fly Alliance CEO, Kevin Wargo. “Our expanded DGCA authorization allows us to deliver the same high-touch, responsive maintenance support our clients expect—now with direct service access for Indian-registered aircraft.”

In addition to their newly obtained DGCA approval for our Part 145 Repair Station, Fly Alliance holds FAA approval for U.S.-registered aircraft, EASA approval for European-registered aircraft, and San Marino approval for San Marino–registered aircraft.

Approved Aircraft Capabilities

Under the DGCA FAMO approval, Fly Alliance Maintenance is authorized to provide maintenance support for the following aircraft types registered in India:

Hawker

- 750

- 800A

- 800XP

- 850XP

- 900XP

Cessna Citation

- XL

- Excel

- XLS

- XLS+

- XLS Gen 2

Bombardier

- Global Express

- Global 5000

- Global 5500

- Global 6000

- Global 6500

- Global 7500

- Global 8000

This approval enhances Fly Alliance’s ability to support Indian operators with scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, technical troubleshooting, and global AOG coordination.

Continued Momentum Across Global Operations

The DGCA approval follows a period of strong momentum for Fly Alliance, including the maintenance division’s recent authorization as a Starlink reseller and installer. Handselected by SpaceX, Fly Alliance Maintenance is one of the few MRO’s in the United States that is authorized to install Starlink on business jets. Having successfully installed over 15 units in the second half of 2025 alone, Fly Alliance continues to see high demand for the next generation in-flight Wi-Fi. These advancements reflect Fly Alliance’s continued investment in cutting-edge aviation technology and comprehensive global support services.

“From advanced inflight connectivity solutions like Starlink to international maintenance approvals, our focus remains on elevating the operational experience for aircraft owners and operators,” Wargo added.

As part of Fly Alliance’s overall company growth strategy, they have expanded their global footprint with new offices in Dubai, New Delhi, and San Marino, bringing their total presence to eight offices worldwide. The company is actively progressing toward the addition of their San Marino Air Operator Certificate (AOC) under the T7 Registry, which is targeted for completion prior to Q2 2026. Upon certification, Fly Alliance will onboard their first Global Express aircraft to the AOC.

About Fly Alliance

Founded in 2019, Fly Alliance is a full-service private aviation company offering tailored solutions for today’s discerning traveler. Headquartered in Providence, RI, and Orlando, FL, the company provides global service across charter, maintenance, jet card membership, parts, and fractional ownership.

Fly Alliance is built on a foundation of safety, operational excellence, and customer care. More than just a charter provider, Fly Alliance manages in-house operations, maintenance, and parts sourcing, supporting both its fleet and third-party aircraft owners. The company is also a preferred installer of Starlink Aviation internet systems—demonstrating its commitment to innovation and in-flight connectivity.

With a growing national retail presence and a team of experts in aviation, logistics, and client service, Fly Alliance stands apart through its personalized approach, responsiveness, and round-the-clock reliability. At Fly Alliance, safety isn’t a checklist—it’s the standard.

Fly Alliance: Your Ally in the Sky.

Media Contact:

Kelly O'Shea (917) 685-4515

Kelly@FlyAlliance.com