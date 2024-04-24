Flux Power to Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.





Flux Power CEO Ron Dutt and CFO Kevin Royal will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018 International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13745699

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1664610&tp_key=290c3adc41 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

A replay of the webcast will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through August 9, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921 International replay number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 13745699

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations:

media@fluxpower.com

info@fluxpower.com

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President



MZ Group – MZ North America



949-491-8235



FLUX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us