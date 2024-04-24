Home Business Wire Flux Power to Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on...
Flux Power to Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of commercial and industrial equipment, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2024. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.


Flux Power CEO Ron Dutt and CFO Kevin Royal will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8471

Conference ID:

13745699

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1664610&tp_key=290c3adc41 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

A replay of the webcast will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through August 9, 2024.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13745699

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for electrification of a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

Contacts

Media & Investor Relations:
media@fluxpower.com
info@fluxpower.com

External Investor Relations:
Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

949-491-8235

FLUX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

