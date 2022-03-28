Fluke Networks Announces Expanded Network Connectivity Testing for LinkIQ™ Cable+Network Tester

Upgrade helps users verify and troubleshoot IP connectivity issues

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluke Networks announces an upgrade to its LinkIQ™ Cable+Network Tester that expands the tester’s ability to test and troubleshoot IP networks, test industrial Ethernet cabling, and support users in twelve languages. This new software is shipping in all new LinkIQ units and is available as a free upgrade to existing customers.





“While systems integrators and network administrators need to verify cabling performance to ensure network performance, they also need to ensure that the user’s traffic can reach its destination,” stated Mark Mullins, product marketing manager and founding member of Fluke Networks. “Our network test features give these professionals visibility into network connectivity and response time of key resources, allowing them to verify and troubleshoot end-to-end network issues.”

The new release includes:

Expanded network testing – With version 1.1, customers can now verify connectivity and response time to key network devices with one touch of the screen. LinkIQ can now be configured to perform IPv4 or v6 ping tests and will display the response time for four pings to a target device of the user’s choosing. The test results display the DNS and DHCP servers and the gateway router. LinkIQ also displays the IP address of the nearest switch. The new version of LinkWare PC includes this information in its test reporting.

– With version 1.1, customers can now verify connectivity and response time to key network devices with one touch of the screen. LinkIQ can now be configured to perform IPv4 or v6 ping tests and will display the response time for four pings to a target device of the user’s choosing. The test results display the and DHCP servers and the gateway router. LinkIQ also displays the IP address of the nearest switch. The new version of LinkWare PC includes this information in its test reporting. Two-pair cable tests – Cable performance tests up to 100 Mb/s can be specified for two-pair cables, widely used in industrial environments.

– Cable performance tests up to 100 Mb/s can be specified for two-pair cables, widely used in industrial environments. Language support – The LinkIQ user interface now supports 12 languages.

– The LinkIQ user interface now supports 12 languages. Reporting – A new version of the LinkWare™ PC software, the industry’s de facto reporting solution, is also available. This new version provides reports including the expanded network testing, allowing users to document their work.

The 1.1 software release is available in the LinkIQ Cable+Network Tester, which can be purchased from Fluke Networks resellers worldwide or at www.flukenetworks.com/LinkIQ. Current owners can access the new firmware and LinkWare PC by visiting www.flukenetworks.com/support/downloads

About Fluke Networks

Fluke Networks is the worldwide leader in certification, troubleshooting, and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructure. From installing the most advanced data centers to restoring service on the factory floor, our combination of legendary reliability and unmatched performance ensure jobs are done efficiently. The company’s flagship products include the innovative LinkWare™ Live, the world’s leading cloud-connected cable certification solution with over fifty million results uploaded to date. For more information, call 1-800-283-5853 (US, Canada), 1-425-446-5500 (International) or visit www.flukenetworks.com.

