Fluke Baseline Thermography Software manages technician and supervisor workflows ensuring assets never miss their scheduled inspections

New Baseline Team version of the web-based software automates route planning and reporting to speed preventive maintenance testing

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Setting up and managing thermal imaging (TI) maintenance programs, with thousands of images covering myriad assets, can be a struggle for managers as well as technicians. Baseline Team — the new standard in thermography workflows — helps TI teams automate their work, route execution, and reporting to optimize asset maintenance.

“Harvesting the dividends of predictive maintenance with thermography requires more than just the cameras,” said Fluke Software Product Director Colin Walker. “It requires connecting your teams and cameras with a software system that organizes and automates TI workflows and reporting to produce that over-the-horizon perspective that the best maintenance managers need today.”

The first cloud-based, TI solution, Baseline allows users easy access from any smart device without installing a desktop app. The software supports both technicians and their supervisor’s workflows to improve scheduling, planning, and tracking allowing service organizations to realize significant efficiency gains.

Baseline features powerful image management and analysis functionality as well as report automation tools that can reduce reporting time by up to 75 percent. Yet as robust as the software is, it is easy to train new, entry level technicians and have them proficient in a short period of time.

With Baseline, supervisors have a one stop shop for producing industry grade thermography reports:

To begin, using white-glove service from Fluke, asset details — including maintenance and service records — are entered into Baseline where they are stored and ready to reference when work events are built.

Next, a Work Event is created based on where the work will take place and for whom. The supervisor adds the relevant assets to be inspected. Once the Work Event is published, the supervisor assigns it to a specific technician who will perform the work.

Onsite, the technician simply pulls up the Work Event on their Baseline mobile portal via their phone or tablet where the pre-planned route is waiting for them. The technician then follows the instructions and records their observations and results as they work directly on their mobile device.

After the work is performed, the technician uploads the images, and the uploaded images are automatically synced to the correct assets in the report. This saves technicians hours-to-days of sorting and matching. The technician or manager can review and analyze images and indicate a final result of the inspection such as pass, fail, watch, or skip, and fill in any recommendation. Once they are satisfied, a PDF report can be generated to share and distribute.

By allowing supervisors to create Work Events with clear instructions, job details, and a planned route, the Baseline platform simplifies communication between supervisors and technicians, ensuring all necessary tasks are completed.

Baseline Thermography Software brings together everything teams need to set up and run their thermal imaging program to optimize their predictive maintenance routines.

For more information on Fluke Baseline Thermal Imaging Software, visit: software.fluke.com.

Fluke Corporation

For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of a distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail fluke-info@fluke.com or visit the Fluke Web site at www.fluke.com.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Contacts

Warren Payne



(253) 653-0522



warren@paynespencer.com