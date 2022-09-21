Fluke Announces SMFT-1000, Expanding Its Solar Toolkit Offerings

The SMFT-1000 offers a comprehensive PV solution enabling streamlined PV safety and quality inspections with Fluke TruTest® Solar Software integration, providing critical documentation

EVERETT, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluke, a leading provider of safe, rugged, and reliable industrial tools and integrated software, today introduced the Solar Multifunction Tester 1000 (SMFT-1000), the latest addition to their expanding line of solar tools. The SMFT-1000 offers up-to-date hardware measurement capabilities with Fluke TruTest® Solar Software integration, simplifying data collection and reporting with a single tool.





The SMFT-1000 features:

Industry-standard measuring – IEC compliant Category 1 and 2 Test Regime measurement capabilities include protective earth resistance (Rpe), voltage on open circuit (Voc), short-circuit current (Isc), polarity test, insulating resistance, and 1kV I-V curve tracing capabilities

User-friendly interface – The intuitive interface provides immediate access to the tool dashboard and on-screen automated data analysis

The intuitive interface provides immediate access to the tool dashboard and on-screen automated data analysis Integrated analysis software – Fluke TruTest® Solar Software compiles data measured by the SMFT-1000 into IEC formatted reports, enabling technicians to create project, site, and client categories to quickly access data and complete tasks on time with minimal training.

“Through the handheld capabilities of the SMFT-1000, PV operations will be able to optimize panel performance with one, comprehensive tool,” said Allison Wyatt, Fluke global product marketing manager. “Equipped with seamless hardware to software integration, this latest addition to our solar product portfolio will ensure that technicians can manage their systems efficiently, accurately, and safely.”

The SMFT-1000’s complete package streamlines PV installation, commissioning, and maintenance, allowing PV professionals to complete required tests while the Fluke TruTest® Solar Software compiles data into the industry standard format, cutting down installation time by up to 20% and documentation time by up to 50%. The increased 1kV I-V Curve tracing capability allows users to service larger PV systems, centralizing results across tools. The individual client, project, and site data filing feature helps operation and maintenance professionals recover measurements from past projects and across multiple clients, enabling improved optimization of existing operations.

The SMFT-1000 is the latest addition to the Fluke portfolio of test tools designed for the solar energy industry. Fluke tools operate reliably in the extreme environments — dusty, wet, cold, and hot — that solar professionals work in, and are tested to survive drops that can occur in field work. Fluke tools are designed to keep workers safe in potentially dangerous electrical environments, meeting or exceeding all recommended safety standards.

Attendees of RE+, taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, are invited to visit the Fluke Solar Showcase from September 20-22 to get a firsthand look at the SMFT-1000, as well as other key tools that make up the Fluke solar product portfolio. Visitors can test industry-leading hardware and software live with the guidance of on-site experts, exhibiting how Fluke solar tools keep projects running smoothly while ensuring technician safety and preparedness for any task.

More information about the Fluke SMFT-1000 is available at solar.fluke.com.

About Fluke

As the world leader in test and measurement equipment, software, and service, Fluke is committed to advancing sustainability at a global level. Growth in renewable energy industries requires precision measurement, quality control, and reporting capabilities for installation, maintenance, and service. Every day, Fluke customers stake their reputations on Fluke tools—it’s why they depend on Fluke’s reliability, accuracy, and commitment to help them extend their skillsets and professionalism.

FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

