FluentStream Reports Significant Gains Across All Areas of the Company in 2022

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2022 marked continued growth for FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and midsize organizations. FluentStream has grown its customer base by 78% and its partners by 235% year-over-year, in part due to its enhanced partner program that FluentStream launched last year, which includes an industry-first buyout incentive. Its impressive growth landed FluentStream on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fifth consecutive year.

“Our business communications platform is uniquely aligned with the SMB community to provide the advanced functionality they need to operate in today’s flex work environment,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “We couple proprietary technology with 24/7 human support to ensure our customers have the support they need whenever they need it. Our distinctive focus on serving small and midsize organizations and our differentiated partner programs continue to fuel tremendous growth, and we expect that to continue this year.”

FluentStream’s UCaaS platform and customer service efforts garnered significant accolades in 2022, winning Internet Telephony’s Product of the Year, Customer Magazine’s Voice Technology Excellence Award, TMCnet’s Teleworking Solutions Excellence Award and the Best in Biz Silver Award for SMB Service of the Year. Additionally, FluentStream’s innovative partner program enhancements rolled out in 2022, won ChannelVision Magazine’s 2022 Channel Program of the Year Visionary Spotlight Award and secured FluentStream as an Inc. Power Partner Award honoree.

The company grew its employees by nearly 20% in 2022 and expanded its efforts to serve its workforce. As a 100% remote organization, FluentStream developed additional incentive programs and career-building opportunities. FluentStream won the Stevie Award for Great Employers for these efforts and was named among the Best Companies to Work for in Colorado by BuiltIn.

Additional 2022 highlights include:

Hiring key executives including Kerrin Parker as Chief Customer Officer, Tracy Pullman as Vice President of Marketing and Amber Tobias as Head of Corporate Development

Signing Citi-Tel as FluentStream’s 10 th and largest strategic partnership, fueling the company’s East Coast expansion

and largest strategic partnership, fueling the company’s East Coast expansion Securing its 22nd Homewatch CareGivers franchise location and forging partnerships with Allevia Technology and GPhone

FluentStream also expanded its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) and environmental sustainability efforts. In 2022, the company launched new initiatives to support sustainability, gender equality and social justice. FluentStream achieved carbon neutrality in 2022 and made generous donations to organizations including Girls Who Code and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

About FluentStream

FluentStream is a cloud communications company that simplifies and automates how small to medium-sized businesses communicate with their customers. FluentStream enables service, sales and other professionals to deliver an exceptional customer experience from any device or location. Inc. 5000 has recognized FluentStream as one of the fastest-growing private companies for five consecutive years, and BuiltIn named FluentStream one of the best places to work. For more information, visit www.fluentstream.com and connect on Linkedin.

