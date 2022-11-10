Fluence Will Attend MJBizCon 2022, Sets Spotlight on Helping Cultivators Weather Current Industry Headwinds

LED leader Fluence will feature products and research, lead an educational session on increasing crop performance at this year’s MJBizCon

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fluence, a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial cannabis and food production, will attend this year’s MJBizCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fluence will demonstrate its cutting-edge product line at Expo Hall booth #2927 throughout the three-day event and cannabis solutions architect, Casey Rivero, will lead an on-floor educational session on increasing profit margins Nov. 16.

Fresh off findings that cannabis cultivators are adopting LEDs at an increasingly rapid pace from the co-produced Cannabis Business Times “State of the Cannabis Lighting Market” report, each Fluence fixture featured at MJBizCon 2022 offers growers solutions for achieving even more efficient and productive economies of scale. Fluence will host product demonstrations for its feature-rich lighting technologies in the Expo Hall, including:

RAPTR , Fluence’s robust and durable high-output top light that’s ideal for 1:1 HPS replacement.

, Fluence’s robust and durable high-output top light that’s ideal for 1:1 HPS replacement. SPYDR 2h , Fluence’s highest output multi-tier or top light for commercial environments.

, Fluence’s highest output multi-tier or top light for commercial environments. SPYDR Fang , the ideal LED grow light for the craft cannabis grower.

, the ideal LED grow light for the craft cannabis grower. VYNE , an intercanopy lighting solution to increase yield that will make its cannabis show debut at MJBizCon.

, an intercanopy lighting solution to increase yield that will make its cannabis show debut at MJBizCon. Wireless Flex Dimming , which replaces dimming cables with wireless control to deliver increased simplicity, flexibility, and cost savings.

, which replaces dimming cables with wireless control to deliver increased simplicity, flexibility, and cost savings. SHYFT Light Scheduler, the newest solution in Fluence’s product lineup and exclusive to North America, giving growers unprecedented control over configuring precise lighting conditions for increased growing cycles and maximum yield.

“The best way to jump from good to great profit margins is by collaborating with a lighting partner that has deep horticultural experience,” said David Cohen, CEO of Fluence. “The team at Fluence includes horticulture service specialists who can offer unique, data-backed insights into the nuances of lighting to ensure cultivators optimize every step of a grow. MJBizCon is an excellent opportunity to showcase our technical expertise and the many reasons why cannabis cultivators prefer working with us and our products.”

Casey Rivero, a former commercial cultivator and cannabis solutions architect at Fluence, will lead an interactive talk in the Lower Exhibitor Spotlight Theater from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. His session, “How Technology Choices Are Future-Proofing Margins for Growers​,” will center on helping growers understand how to leverage advanced cultivation technology to de-risk their facility investments, especially in challenging markets. The session will highlight Fluence research to demonstrate how growers can incorporate innovations in lighting to optimize operational costs and drive revenue.

For more information on Fluence, stop by booth #2927 at MJBizCon 2022 from Nov. 16 through Nov.18, or visit www.fluence.science.

About Fluence

Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (Fluence) creates powerful and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for commercial crop production and research applications. Fluence is a leading LED lighting supplier in the global cannabis market and is committed to enabling more efficient crop production with the world’s top vertical farms and greenhouse produce growers. Fluence global headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with its EMEA headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Fluence operates as a business unit within Signify’s Digital Solutions division. For more information about Fluence, visit www.fluence.science.

