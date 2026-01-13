Flowspace Promotes Frank Garcia to Chief Operating Officer to Scale Fulfillment Solutions

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#flowspace--Flowspace, a provider of modern, distributed fulfillment for midmarket and enterprise brands, today announced the promotion of Frank Garcia to chief operating officer. Garcia previously served as senior vice president of operations and will continue to lead the company’s operational strategy and execution as Flowspace scales its fulfillment platform nationwide.

As chief operating officer, Garcia will formalize and advance the operating model he has helped build, overseeing Flowspace’s end-to-end physical operations. His responsibilities include the company’s distributed fulfillment platform, freight and parcel strategy, partner performance and customer-facing operations. Garcia’s focus will be on further professionalizing the platform, building value-added redundancy across the supply chain to reduce risk, and driving pricing efficiencies through Flowspace’s deep visibility into both supply and demand.

Since joining Flowspace in 2021, Garcia has led the company through a 471% increase in order volume while improving core performance metrics, including order accuracy and on-time delivery, reaching industry-leading levels of 99.9%. His leadership supported Flowspace’s expansion into larger midmarket and enterprise customers while strengthening execution across peak seasons and periods of rapid scale.

“Frank has been instrumental in shaping how Flowspace operates today,” said Ben Eachus, CEO and co-founder of Flowspace. “As the company scaled rapidly, Frank ensured we did so with discipline, improving service levels, expanding our physical footprint and building the operational rigor required to serve enterprise customers. His ability to combine long-term vision with day-to-day execution makes him the right leader to take Flowspace into its next phase of growth.”

Garcia joined Flowspace in 2021 and assumed responsibility for the company’s physical operations, spanning its distributed fulfillment platform, freight and parcel execution and partner ecosystem. As senior vice president of operations, he professionalized and scaled the platform, expanded Flowspace’s freight capabilities, improved pricing efficiency and delivery performance, and built account management and customer service teams, reinforcing Flowspace’s role as a value-creating partner across the fulfillment value chain.

“Flowspace operates from a position of deep visibility across the fulfillment ecosystem,” Garcia said. “As the fulfillment landscape continues to evolve, disciplined execution and thoughtful operational design become the differentiators. My focus is on building resilient, scalable operations that deliver real value for both brands and fulfillment centers, today and as the industry moves forward.”

Garcia will continue to report to Eachus and remain a member of Flowspace’s executive leadership team.

About Flowspace

Flowspace is a modern provider of fulfillment solutions that combines powerful technology with expert fulfillment operations to deliver seamless and scalable execution that moves with your business. The company helps brands adapt quickly to changing demand through flexible capacity, real-time visibility and a distributed fulfillment network designed for speed, reliability and resilience.

For more information, visit www.flow.space.

