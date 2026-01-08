Florida State Board of Education Approves Carnegie Learning’s ¡Qué chévere! and T’es branché? Curriculum

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carnegie Learning, a global leader in AI-driven technology, curriculum, and professional learning solutions for K-12 education, announced today that the Florida State Board of Education has approved Carnegie Learning’s ¡Qué chévere! (Spanish 1–4) and T’es branché? (French 1–2) world language solutions for the 2025-2026 Florida K-12 World Languages Instructional Materials Adoption. Carnegie Learning was the only provider to be approved for all programs submitted.

¡Qué chévere! and T’es branché? are comprehensive, four-level Spanish and French language programs for grades 6–12, fully aligned to Florida’s World Language Standards and designed to build real-world communication skills. These student-centered solutions immerse learners in the language, culture, and communities of Spanish- and French-speaking countries through meaningful, engaging experiences that support proficiency.

Both programs offer a blended learning experience that integrates interactive digital tools with print and online resources, all accessible through Carnegie Learning’s Clear Learning Center. Designed to support a range of instructional approaches, the programs provide educators with flexible pathways to accommodate both structured, sequenced instruction and proficiency-driven learning models. Educators can easily find standards-aligned activities and assessments, along with structured, sequenced content that supports language development.

Teachers are supported with Annotated Teacher’s Editions in print and digital formats, featuring point-of-use instructional strategies and guidance. Integrated Performance Assessments, formative assessments, targeted workbooks, and professional learning resources—including an integrated video library—provide insight into student progress and support best instructional practices.

With a strong focus on meaningful communication, cultural immersion, and structured language development, ¡Qué chévere! and T’es branché? provide clear pathways to Spanish and French proficiency for today’s diverse world language classrooms.

“We’re honored to support Florida educators and students with world language programs that meet the state’s rigorous standards and reflect the realities of today’s classrooms,” said Barry Malkin, CEO of Carnegie Learning. “Being the only provider approved for all Spanish and French programs speaks to the quality, alignment, and instructional integrity of our solutions. We look forward to partnering with districts across Florida to help students build meaningful, real-world language skills that prepare them for success beyond the classroom.”

“¡Qué chévere! and T’es branché? were designed with Florida teachers and students in mind – from alignment to the state’s World Language Standards to the intentional focus on real-world communication and intercultural competence,” said Director of Instructional Design Andrew Bowen. “This adoption validates the careful work that went into developing learning experiences that engage students, support diverse learners, and give educators practical tools to guide every student as they build Spanish and French proficiency with confidence.”

Explore ¡Qué chévere! here, and explore T’es branché? here.

For more information on Carnegie Learning’s ClearLanguages solutions, visit carnegielearning.com/solutions/world-languages .

