Florida DECA Partners with Kaplan to Expand College and Career Readiness for Students Statewide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#education--Florida DECA, which every year prepares thousands of emerging leaders and entrepreneurs across the state for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management, has partnered with global education company Kaplan to enhance student readiness for higher education and professional careers. Through this collaboration, Florida DECA has launched a dedicated Kaplan portal for its members, providing discounted access to Kaplan’s industry-leading test preparation for major standardized admissions exams, including the SAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, GMAT®, and GRE®, in addition to others. Kaplan will also award a limited number of Florida DECA members with free comprehensive test prep courses and complimentary access to its AI-powered KapAdvisor™ Premium for Parents college admissions, which empowers parents to be constructive partners in their children’s admissions journey.

James Benedict, executive director, Florida DECA, said:

“This partnership reflects our commitment to preparing emerging leaders and entrepreneurs through hands-on learning and competition. By providing our members special access to Kaplan’s high-quality resources, we are helping them reach their academic goals and build the skills they need to succeed in their future careers.”

Amit Schlesinger, executive director, Kaplan, said:

“We’re excited to partner with Florida DECA in supporting the next generation of leaders. By making high-quality test prep more accessible and affordable to its 17,000-strong membership, we hope to equip these talented students with the tools and confidence they need to achieve their academic goals and reach their full potential.”

Florida DECA members and their parents are encouraged to stay connected through email and DECA’s social media channels, where important updates, announcements, and upcoming opportunities will be shared.

About Florida DECA

Florida DECA is a nonprofit student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, management, and entrepreneurship. As an association of high school students, educators, and business professionals, Florida DECA provides hands-on learning opportunities through competitive events, leadership development, and industry-based experiences. With chapters across the state, Florida DECA empowers students to develop critical thinking, professionalism, and career readiness skills while connecting classroom instruction to real-world business applications.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 27 countries/regions continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 15,000 corporate clients, and 3,300 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)

Press Contact:

Russell Schaffer, russell.schaffer@kaplan.com

X: @KapEdNews