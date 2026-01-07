Flock Safety and Coreforce Announce Integration Partnership to Enhance Real-Time Awareness and Operational Efficiency for Law Enforcement

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alpr--Flock Safety, the leading public safety technology platform, and Coreforce, the gold standard in public safety technology, today announced a new integration partnership that will enable Flock hotlist alerts and license plate recognition (LPR) searches directly in Coreforce’s Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) and Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) platform.

Through this integration, agencies can view Flock hotlist notifications and LPR data inside the Coreforce RTCC environment used by analysts and command staff. At the same time, patrol officers operating in Coreforce DEMS will receive real-time alerts, such as NCIC stolen vehicle hits, within the same platform where they already manage case evidence. This unified workflow reduces system switching, accelerates response times, and brings critical intelligence directly to the officers and analysts who need it most.

A Partnership Built for Smarter, Faster Policing

“We believe in supporting our customers by responsibly integrating the Flock ecosystem with other tools to enhance the effectiveness of our public safety end users. This integration with Coreforce gives agencies critical intelligence in the systems they already rely on, helping them work faster, safer, and more efficiently,” said Bailey Quintrell, Flock Safety Chief Strategy Officer.

“Law enforcement agencies are under constant pressure to act faster while managing more data than ever before,” said Jesse James, General Manager for Coreforce. “By integrating Flock hotlist alerts and LPR intelligence directly into Coreforce’s RTCC and DEMS platforms, we’re eliminating friction in critical workflows. Analysts, command staff, and officers can access timely, actionable intelligence in one place helping agencies respond more quickly, reduce administrative burden, and focus on protecting their communities.”

Law Enforcement Leaders See Immediate Impact

“This integration between Coreforce and Flock Safety marks a turning point in how we protect our community,” said Chief Scott Richards, Decatur PD. “By connecting vehicle intelligence with body worn cameras, we’re building a smarter, faster, and more accountable public safety system. This isn’t just about technology, it’s about solving crimes faster, reducing manual work, and making sure every piece of evidence tells the full story. The Decatur Police Department is not just adopting new tools — we’re committing to smarter policing that respects the rights of our residents and the responsibilities of our officers.”

Agencies interested in leveraging this integration can connect with their Flock Safety representative to learn more and get started.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 5,000 communities, 4,500 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.

About Coreforce

Coreforce is a mission-critical public safety technology company serving law enforcement, first responders, and corrections across the United States. Its unified, cloud-native platform includes Bodyworn™ cameras, digital evidence management, CAD/RMS, situational awareness tools, and jail management solutions. With nearly 25 years of experience and a national presence in more than 40 states, Coreforce helps public safety agencies operate with greater clarity, transparency, and confidence. Built in partnership with those who serve, Coreforce is committed to equipping the people on the front lines with tools they can trust. Learn more at coreforcetech.com.

