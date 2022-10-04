FlexTrade Integrates Glimpse Markets Data to Optimise Price Discovery in Fixed-Income Trading

Seamless and improved visualisation of Glimpse Markets pooled trading data in FlexFI

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems and Glimpse Markets, a buy-side data sharing platform for bond markets, announced the full integration of Glimpse trading data into FlexTrade’s Fixed Income EMS solution: FlexFI.

Glimpse Markets is a buy-side driven data sharing network that provides contributors access to unfiltered post-trade bond execution data. It unlocks previously inaccessible trade information transforming how traders and portfolio managers source liquidity, price bonds, and ensure best execution.

With this two-way integration, fixed-income traders can seamlessly incorporate and process vast volumes of Glimpse’s raw aggregated trade data and incorporate it into FlexFI’s Bond Widget. Using FlexFI’s sophisticated visualisation tools, data can be displayed and understood in an easy-to-consume format. Further dynamic sorting can be applied to quickly search and analyse different bonds from the Glimpse data set. When viewed alongside other market data sources and liquidity, it can enhance price discovery and deliver a consolidated view of the market for fixed-income trading.

Additionally, using FlexFI’s robust and flexible APIs, fixed-income teams can contribute back to Glimpse’s network of pooled buy-side data by uploading their end-of-day files in multiple formats, minimising effort and operational overhead.

Paul O’Brien, Founder and Chief Executive of Glimpse Markets, stated: “Integrating with leading EMS vendors is a crucial priority for Glimpse to ensure the breadth of data we offer is being incorporated into our clients’ fixed income trading workflows as seamlessly as possible. It’s exciting to see the new, innovative ways EMS vendors such as FlexTrade are taking this to the next level and unlocking unique insights from the Glimpse dataset, which will ultimately be beneficial to the end investor.”

Andy Mahoney, Managing Director, EMEA at FlexTrade, noted: “The incorporation of Glimpse’s innovative data offering into our fixed-income EMS, FlexFI, has the power to transform how the analytics are used. As a first step, taking the raw data and displaying it in a visually rich format can help provide actionable insights to optimise price discovery. Looking further ahead, this integration also presents multiple opportunities for how fixed-income traders could leverage the trading data. For example, traders could tap Glimpse data as an input to AI-driven automation workflow strategies in the future.”

About FlexTrade Systems:

FlexTrade Systems is a global leader in high-performance multi-asset execution management and order management systems for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, futures, and options. A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognised for introducing FlexTRADER®, the world’s first broker-neutral, execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customise their execution workflows through a comprehensive ability to search/access liquidity while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

About Glimpse

Glimpse is a buy-side data sharing network focused initially on the corporate bond market as well as emerging markets. Participating clients send agreed subsets of their trading data to Glimpse who then aggregate, anonymise, and re-distribute the data to all members of the network. Glimpse’s offering is underpinned by a “Give to Get” model whereby clients must contribute their trading data to receive the aggregated, anonymised data from all other members. There is no cost to participate, and all clients can monetise the data they contribute via a pro-rata profit sharing agreement. The initiative is driven and shaped by its buy-side Advisory Board.

