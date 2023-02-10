FlexRadio Systems Appoints GigaParts, Inc. as North American Distributor of Genius Line Products

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexRadio Systems, a global leader in software defined radio and HF communications, announced today that they have extended their distribution channel for Genius line products through a new agreement with GigaParts, Inc. for the North American market.

Since its founding in 1998, GigaParts has catered to the tech community by offering a wealth of products to equip anyone who considers themselves to be a “learner” of all things tech.

Effective immediately, the agreement provides GigaParts with the rights to resell FlexRadio’s Power Genius XLTM, Tuner Genius XLTM and associated accessories. The Genius Series will make its GigaParts debut at Orlando Hamcation on February 10th, where it will be available for immediate purchase.

“GigaParts’ customer reach will allow FlexRadio to strengthen its presence in the high power, amateur amplifier market,” stated Lori Hicks, VP of Sales and Marketing for FlexRadio. “Their history in the electronics and computer industries makes them an ideal partner for selling our network-based solution offerings and we look forward to growing our business together.”

For further details on the Genius product portfolio, please visit www.flexradio.com.

About GigaParts

GigaParts is a technology superstore focused on electronic hobbies such as amateur radio, 3D printing, simulation, PC gaming, and serving the maker community. GigaParts also supports B2B and government markets in need of technical product and service solutions. GigaParts is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information on GigaParts, visit https://www.gigaparts.com/

About FlexRadio Systems

FlexRadio Systems is a leader in technologically advanced software defined radio systems for the consumer, commercial and government markets. Founded in 2003, FlexRadio has customers in more than 30 countries with a wide range of products spanning consumer HF radio systems, government geolocation sensors and signals intelligence platforms. FlexRadio Systems is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.flexradio.com.

