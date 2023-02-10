<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire FlexRadio Systems Appoints GigaParts, Inc. as North American Distributor of Genius Line...
Business Wire

FlexRadio Systems Appoints GigaParts, Inc. as North American Distributor of Genius Line Products

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FlexRadio Systems, a global leader in software defined radio and HF communications, announced today that they have extended their distribution channel for Genius line products through a new agreement with GigaParts, Inc. for the North American market.

Since its founding in 1998, GigaParts has catered to the tech community by offering a wealth of products to equip anyone who considers themselves to be a “learner” of all things tech.

Effective immediately, the agreement provides GigaParts with the rights to resell FlexRadio’s Power Genius XLTM, Tuner Genius XLTM and associated accessories. The Genius Series will make its GigaParts debut at Orlando Hamcation on February 10th, where it will be available for immediate purchase.

“GigaParts’ customer reach will allow FlexRadio to strengthen its presence in the high power, amateur amplifier market,” stated Lori Hicks, VP of Sales and Marketing for FlexRadio. “Their history in the electronics and computer industries makes them an ideal partner for selling our network-based solution offerings and we look forward to growing our business together.”

For further details on the Genius product portfolio, please visit www.flexradio.com.

About GigaParts

GigaParts is a technology superstore focused on electronic hobbies such as amateur radio, 3D printing, simulation, PC gaming, and serving the maker community. GigaParts also supports B2B and government markets in need of technical product and service solutions. GigaParts is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information on GigaParts, visit https://www.gigaparts.com/

About FlexRadio Systems

FlexRadio Systems is a leader in technologically advanced software defined radio systems for the consumer, commercial and government markets. Founded in 2003, FlexRadio has customers in more than 30 countries with a wide range of products spanning consumer HF radio systems, government geolocation sensors and signals intelligence platforms. FlexRadio Systems is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.flexradio.com.

Contacts

Lori Hicks

FlexRadio Systems

Phone : 512.535.4713

Mobile: 512.963.3423

lori@flexradio.com

Articoli correlati

Booz Allen Appoints Andrew Turner to Lead Global Commercial Business

Business Wire Business Wire -
Turner Will Deliver an Integrated Vision of Booz Allen’s Portfolio of Cybersecurity Services MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH)...
Continua a leggere

Global Payments Announces Official Commerce Technology Partnerships with the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnerships demonstrate Global Payments’ leading expertise in sports and entertainment technologies Strengthens community commitment to Georgia ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#braves--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Phil McDermott Appointed co-CEO of REVIV a Global Leader in IV Therapy

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ivdriptherapy--REVIV Global, a world leading IV Drip Therapy company, today announces the appointment of Phil McDermott as co-CEO....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Booz Allen Appoints Andrew Turner to Lead Global Commercial Business

Business Wire