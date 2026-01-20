Flexport Launches Tariff Refund Calculator, Giving Businesses Early Insight Into Possible Tariff Refunds

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As businesses await a critical U.S. Supreme Court ruling on International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs, Flexport today launched a Tariff Refund Calculator to help importers estimate potential refunds and prepare for possible outcomes. The tool is available to the general public at tariffs.flexport.com/refunds.

Flexport, the leading global logistics technology company, adds this tool to its growing suite of customs technology like the Tariff Simulator, the most reliable and widely used tariff calculator in the world. Flexport’s Customs Technology Suite is designed to provide importers with the data, insights, and transparency they need to make smarter, faster decisions in a complex global trade environment.

Flexport’s Tariff Refund Calculator asks businesses to upload their 2025 Entry Report from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), easily available online for free to U.S. importers. The Refund Calculator instantly calculates the total duties that could be eligible for refund and breaks them down by duty category, helping importers quickly understand their potential return if the Supreme Court orders refunds.

“With customers awaiting the ruling, we built this tool to help them scenario-plan,” said Ryan Petersen, Founder and CEO of Flexport. “We can’t predict the Court’s decision, but we can give businesses clearer insight so they’re prepared for whatever comes next.”

The Refund Calculator was launched ahead of a ruling from the Supreme Court, and will be updated in real time as more definitive information becomes available. The technology is powered by Flexport’s deep expertise in customs and trade advisory, accurately analyzing potential IEEPA refunds based on previously paid duties. Specific results may vary, and Flexport experts are available to discuss the results of any estimates or circumstances.

“As one of the largest customs brokerages in the U.S., Flexport is uniquely positioned to help businesses of all sizes stay compliant while managing risk and cost,” Petersen added. “Customers kept asking us to see what could be possible, and we wanted to share this tool as soon as possible.”

The Flexport Tariff Simulator is available exclusively for U.S. imports and will be accessible to the general public for free at: tariffs.flexport.com/refunds.

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why since our founding in 2013, it's our mission to make global commerce so easy there is more of it. Flexport is the tech-driven platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Flexport was one of CNBC's Disruptor 50 Companies as well as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Trusted by more than 13,000 brands, Flexport connects every step of the supply chain from factory floor to customer door - making it easy for businesses to ship anywhere, sell everywhere, and grow faster.

