FLEETCOR® Extends BP Relationship

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today that it has extended its agreement to manage the commercial fleet card program for British Petroleum (NYSE: BP). FLEETCOR® will continue to operate BPs commercial fleet card program across more than 6,500 North America locations.

“We’re delighted that BP North America has entrusted us with their fleet card program for an extended term. It reinforces that BP is pleased with our performance and with our plans for the program going forward. We couldn’t be happier,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

