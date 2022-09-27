FLEETCOR Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Company Appoints Alissa Vickery, Chief Accounting Officer, as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Company Reiterates Q322 Guidance

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced the departure of its Global Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Charles Freund. After almost 22 years, Mr. Freund is leaving the Company to join a private equity backed software company, as CFO.

FLEETCOR’s Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Alissa Vickery, Chief Accounting Officer, as interim CFO effective upon Mr. Freund’s departure. Ms. Vickery, age 44, joined the Company in April 2011 and has served as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, since September 2020. Since joining FLEETCOR, Ms. Vickery has held the title of Senior Vice President of Accounting and Controls, with oversight of external reporting, technical accounting and internal audit. The Company has launched a formal search process to identify a new CFO.

“We would like to thank Charles for his many contributions over the past two decades with FLEETCOR,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. “Over the past two years, while serving as CFO, Charles has been a terrific partner to me and we wish him the very best in his new endeavor.”

“It has been a truly remarkable journey at FLEETCOR. I will be forever grateful for the opportunities I have been afforded, and I am extremely proud of the Company FLEETCOR has become. I am confident that Alissa will assume the role of interim CFO with ease as the Company completes its search for a new CFO,” said Charles Freund.

The Company currently expects third quarter 2022 results to be at least in line with the outlook provided with earnings on August 3, 2022. The Company will release its actual results for the third quarter in November.

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income, adjusted to eliminate (a) non-cash share based compensation expense related to share based compensation awards, (b) amortization of deferred financing costs, discounts, intangible assets, and amortization of the premium recognized on the purchase of receivables, (c) integration and deal related costs, and (d) other non-recurring items, including unusual credit losses occurring largely, but not necessarily exclusively, due to COVID-19, the impact of discrete tax items, impairment charges, asset write-offs, restructuring costs, gains due to disposition of assets/businesses, loss on extinguishment of debt, and legal settlements and related legal fees. We adjust net income for the tax effect of non-tax items using our effective income tax rate, exclusive of discrete tax items. We calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share to eliminate the effect of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per diluted share or cash flow from operations, as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash share based compensation expense from adjusted net income because non-cash equity grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time and share based compensation expense is not a key measure of our core operating performance. We also believe that amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of their acquired intangible assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired; therefore, we have excluded amortization expense from our adjusted net income. Integration and deal related costs represent business acquisition transaction costs, professional services fees, short-term retention bonuses and system migration costs, etc., that are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business. We also believe that certain expenses, discrete tax items, recoveries (e.g. legal settlements, write-off of customer receivable, etc.), gains and losses on investments, and impairment charges do not necessarily reflect how our investments and business are performing. We adjust net income for the tax effect of each of these non-tax items using the effective tax rate during the period, exclusive of discrete tax items.

Organic revenue growth is calculated as revenue growth in the current period adjusted for the impact of changes in the macroeconomic environment (to include fuel price, fuel price spreads and changes in foreign exchange rates) over revenue in the comparable prior period adjusted to include or remove the impact of acquisitions and/or divestitures and non-recurring items that have occurred subsequent to that period. We believe that organic revenue growth on a macro-neutral, one-time item, and consistent acquisition/divestiture/non-recurring item basis is useful to investors for understanding the performance of FLEETCOR.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions that enable and control expense-related purchasing and payment processes. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands automate, secure, digitize and manage payment transactions on behalf of businesses across more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

