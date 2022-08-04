Flashpoint Venture Capital Announces US$102 Million Close of Its VCIII Fund Having Secured Its First Institutional Investment Limited Partner

Széchenyi Funds, a Hungarian fund manager, to invest $20 million in Flashpoint VC III fund. The close allows VC III to reach its target fund size of US$100 million.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flashpoint Venture Capital, an international technology investment firm that manages equity and debt funds that are focused on global Series A tech startups originating in Emerging Europe and Israel, announces that Széchenyi Funds signed up for a commitment of US$20 million in Flashpoint’s VC III fund becoming Flashpoint’s first institutional limited partner.

While Széchenyi Funds’ focus is on financial institutions, large corporates, and more mature SMEs, it provides start-ups with “smart money” through domestic incubators and accelerators and especially through fund of funds investments.

Michael Szalontay, co-founder and General Partner at Flashpoint commented: “We are delighted to reach our initial goal of over US$100m in commitments for our VC III fund despite the extremely challenging backdrop for fundraising. Being a Hungarian, I am especially proud that our first institutional investor is from Hungary as we are pursuing a shared mission in developing the venture capital ecosystem in Hungary and the Carpathian basin.”

Alexander Konoplyasty, co-founder, General Partner at Flashpoint, and the Managing Partner for Flashpoint VC III said: “We have a tailored strategy to invest in b2b software companies in Western markets where we are particularly focussing on founders who originate from Emerging Europe and Israel. 1/5th of Western unicorns were founded by expats from Eastern Europe and Israel – they are much more cost-efficient than an average U.S. start-up and there is tremendous pent-up demand for capital among them. We, therefore, bring a strong cultural fit, a wide business network and we look forward to equipping our founders for the next phases in their development.”

Dénes Jobbágy, CEO and president of Széchenyi Funds added: “We know from experience that Emerging Europe talent and professional investment is a highly efficient combination. Especially so in the following years when increasing cost efficiencies through technology will be more important than ever before.”

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is an international investment group with over с. US$450m AuM and a focus on Western Tech Companies founded by expats from Emerging Europe & Israel. Flashpoint manages six venture funds: four VC funds, a Venture Debt Fund, and a Secondary Fund. Investors in Flashpoint’s funds include more than 130 major family offices and HNWIs. The company has offices in London, Tel-Aviv, Budapest, Warsaw, Riga, and Nicosia. The funds have made investments in over 55 companies including names such as Guesty, Chili Piper, and Office RnD. Flashpoint has completed eleven exits, including the sale of its stakes in Shazam (to Apple) and Chess.com (to PokerStars founders and General Atlantic).

About Széchenyi Funds

Széchenyi Funds is one of the largest and most active investors in the domestic capital market. It manages assets of over USD 400 million, including 80+ portfolio companies. It works closely with its owner, the Rudolf Kalman Foundation for the Óbuda University, which allows for a high degree of synergy between technical and economic disciplines and practical business. The aim of the Széchenyi Funds is to contribute to the long-term growth and stability of the Hungarian economy by investing capital in high value-added enterprises.

