Flare Releases Platform to Modernize Delivery of Professional Services

Flare publicly announced a new product offering for the professional services industry today: a software platform that simplifies the delivery of complex services while meeting consumers' expectations of ease and clarity throughout the process. The initial set of products is designed specifically for the consumer legal industry.





Consumer legal services is a $100 billion industry fraught with challenges that make it difficult for attorneys to help as many clients as they would like while running their firms. Flare’s technology supports firms’ client-facing efforts, enabling lawyers to provide an elevated legal experience. Law firms can use Flare’s products to expand access to legal services for clients and help lawyers deliver their best work. Flare’s first application of the Platform is servicing Marble Law, a national consumer law firm.

Today, lawyers spend a large portion of their time searching for potential clients and performing non-billable administrative work instead of helping more clients and growing their practices.

“Lawyers are highly trained professionals who want to help people. We found that far too much of their time is spent on mundane tasks like filling out generic forms, time tracking, billing, business affairs, and other tasks that can now be digitized and automated,” said Itai Hirsch, Co-founder and CEO of Flare.

The Platform enables attorneys to deliver a modern and consistent digital experience through features like automated legal workflows and dynamic communication templates. These new technologies allow attorneys to seamlessly communicate with clients while expediting the delivery of a legal case.

“With Flare, attorneys are free to do what they love: practice law,” said Hirsch.

In the absence of tools and data to predict how much it will cost to complete a case, large upfront retainers against future hourly work have become the industry norm. Clients will often choose to not hire a lawyer when they are unable to budget for unpredictable, considerable expenses. This pattern prevents attorneys from providing legal services to as many clients as they would like to help.

Using its proprietary data engine to predict case costs, Flare enables fixed pricing for legal services that attorneys can choose to collect upfront or as services are delivered. This not only allows attorneys to communicate to clients precisely what they’ll pay at the outset, but also means attorneys can provide their services to more consumers. In addition, Flare’s platform assists with billing so attorneys can focus on their legal work rather than an endless cycle of invoices.

By simplifying and automating attorney work and improving pricing and payment options, the Platform allows attorneys to focus their time on establishing more meaningful relationships with more clients.

“Flare reduces barriers to accessing legal services and represents a significant advancement in the consumer legal industry. We aim to help lawyers who spend their time doing clerical work when they could be spending more time with clients. We saw a significant opportunity to improve how they do business.” said Rami Lachter, Co-Founder and CBO.

About Flare

Flare’s software platform simplifies the delivery of complex professional services while addressing consumers’ expectations of ease and clarity throughout the process. Flare’s technology empowers lawyers to provide an elevated legal experience, with product features that are aligned with its overall mission: To be the team that enables strength and clarity through key life events. Law firms can utilize Flare’s products and expertise to improve access to legal services and help their lawyers deliver their best work. Flare was founded by repeat technology founders, Co-founder and CEO, Itai Hirsch, and Co-Founder and CBO, Rami Lachter.

