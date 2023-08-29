Fivetran Extends Partnership with Google Cloud; Earns Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Data Ingestion

Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL Designation and recognition as a launch partner in Google’s Data & AI Cloud for Marketing will help enterprises accelerate data-driven outcomes

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Data Ingestion, which recognizes the company’s best-in-class data movement and ingestion solutions for Google Cloud customers. Fivetran also achieved Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL Designation for Cloud SQL, Google Cloud’s fully managed relational database service for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server, and was recognized as a launch partner in Google’s Data & AI Cloud for Marketing. These accolades signal a continued strengthening of the partnership and further demonstrate Fivetran’s commitment to supporting customers, such as Autozone, Cisco, and Backcountry, across the Google Cloud analytics ecosystem.





With its recognition as 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Data Ingestion, this marks the second year Fivetran has been recognized by Google Cloud for its partnership and innovative data movement platform. Last year, Fivetran was recognized with the 2022 Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year award for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, providing an ingestion solution that allows customers to move data into Google BigQuery quickly and easily.

“ Our partnership with Fivetran provides enterprise customers with a streamlined data ingestion process into BigQuery – ultimately providing them with faster access so they can gain deeper insights into their data,” said Gerrit Kazmaier, Vice President and General Manager for Database, Data Analytics & Looker at Google Cloud. “ This award recognizes the strong value Fivetran’s data movement platform continues to bring to our customers across the Google Cloud ecosystem.”

“ Our data team is responsible for optimizing patient care pathways and data integration with Fivetran is the first – and a very critical – step for us in uncovering desirable outcomes for them. The Fivetran and GCP integration has become a mission-critical component that enables a significant amount of our data-driven capabilities. Furthermore, the ease of use has made adoption more scalable and efficient so that several people on the team are able to set up and maintain Fivetran data pipelines,” said Trenton Huey, Senior Director, Data and Frontend Engineering at Vida Health.

Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with Cloud SQL. The distinction recognizes Fivetran for meeting a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with Cloud SQL and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. As part of the program, Fivetran will get more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google partner engineering and Cloud SQL teams to develop joint roadmaps. The new distinction adds to Fivetran’s existing status as a Google Cloud Ready in the BigQuery program. Fivetran’s robust support for all three Google Cloud SQL databases, including Postgres, MySQL, and SQL Server sets it apart from competitors and helped lead to this recognition.

As a partner for the Data & AI Cloud for Marketing launch, Fivetran provides additional support for data movement of marketing data sources into BigQuery for business critical use-cases such as marketing spend optimization, creative content generation and activation, personalization and segmentation and privacy-centric data sharing. By providing a streamlined data movement process, marketers can gain deeper insights into their campaigns, customers, and marketing efforts and accelerate data-driven decision making.

“ We’re proud to work with Google Cloud and be recognized for both our products and innovative thinking,” said Andy Bhaduri, VP of Global Partners and Alliances at Fivetran. “ As enterprises look to accelerate their digital transformations, data-driven decision making is critical. Having the right infrastructure is the first step. Fivetran is committed to helping expand data movement capabilities for BigQuery customers, ultimately speeding up the flow of data for decision-makers.”

“ Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “ We’re delighted to recognize Fivetran as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

For more information about Fivetran and Google Cloud, please visit: https://www.fivetran.com/partners/technology/google-cloud

About Fivetran

Fivetran automates data movement out of, into and across cloud data platforms. We automate the most time-consuming parts of the ELT process from extracts to schema drift handling to transformations, so data engineers can focus on higher-impact projects with total pipeline peace of mind. With 99.9% uptime and self-healing pipelines, Fivetran enables hundreds of leading brands across the globe, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Morgan Stanley and Pitney Bowes, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth. Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit fivetran.com.

Contacts

Ross Perich



press@fivetran.com