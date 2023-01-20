Fiverr to Release Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 22, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. On that day management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s business and financial results. Prior to its conference call, Fiverr will issue a press release and post a shareholder letter to its website at https://investors.fiverr.com.

Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Fiverr’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: February 22, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: To access the call via telephone please dial +1 (844) 200-6205, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for callers outside the United States and enter access code 431650

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.fiverr.com

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind – come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Jinjin Qian



investors@fiverr.com

Press:



Siobhan Aalders



press@fiverr.com