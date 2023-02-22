<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Business Wire

Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

di Business Wire
  • Cost reduction and efficient execution drove improvement in operating leverage: We continue to navigate the challenging macro environment with strong execution and cost discipline, delivering Adjusted EBITDA ahead of the top end of our guidance and the highest quarterly Adjusted EBITDA in our history.
  • Total number of categories on Fiverr reached 600 with AI services being the newest addition: Category expansion continues to be a key growth strategy, expanding our addressable market and driving traffic and conversion. AI-related services saw tremendous growth in the past few weeks as SMBs seek expert help to utilize the latest technology.
  • Continued expansion of Promoted Gigs and Seller Plus: Promoted Gigs expands from listing pages to buyers’ inbox dashboard, providing buyers with seller recommendations that are directly relevant to their ongoing projects. Seller Plus, with the launch of a second tier pricing, reached over 10,000 active subscribers.
  • Committed to further improve Adjusted EBITDA in 2023: For 2023, we will build on the progress of 2022, to deliver further headway towards our long-term Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 25%. While the macro continues to be highly uncertain, with discipline and control, we are committed to accelerate the pace of our Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion this year.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Complete operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com.

“We are proud to deliver a strong finish to a challenging year. With a shift in the macro environment and SMB spending sentiment, we quickly adjusted our business focus to drive efficiency, which is reflected in us delivering the most profitable quarter in the company’s history in terms of Adjusted EBITDA1,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “That said, our strategy and ambition to change the future of work remains unwavering. We have a strong roadmap for 2023 and we will execute with intensified focus and efficiency to become more profitable.”

Ofer Katz, Fiverr’s President and CFO, added, “For 2023, we will build on the progress we made in the second half of last year and continue to make headway towards our long-term Adjusted EBITDA1 margin target of 25%. In an environment where macro outlook remains highly uncertain, we continue to strive for operational excellence and plan on delivering our Adjusted EBITDA1 margin target by dynamically managing our cost structure.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $83.1 million, an increase of 4.2% year over year.
  • Active buyers1 as of December 31, 2022 grew to 4.3 million, compared to 4.2 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 1% year over year.
  • Spend per buyer1 as of December 31, 2022 reached $262, compared to $242 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 8% year over year.
  • Take rate1 for the period ended December 31, 2022 was 30.2%, up from 29.2% for the period ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 100 basis points year over year.
  • GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 81.0%, an increase of 10 basis points from 80.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 83.1%, a decrease of 30 basis points from 83.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($1.3) million, or ($0.03) basic and diluted net loss per share, compared to ($19.5) million, or ($0.53) basic and diluted net loss per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.7 million, or $0.29 basic non-GAAP net income per share1 and $0.26 diluted non-GAAP net income per share1, compared to $0.25 basic non-GAAP net income per share1 and $0.22 diluted non-GAAP net income per share1, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $9.4 million, compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 11.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue in 2022 was $337.4 million, an increase of 13.3% year over year.
  • GAAP gross margin in 2022 was 80.5%, a decrease of 210 basis points from 82.6% in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin1 in 2022 was 83.0%, a decrease of 110 basis points from 84.1% in 2021.
  • GAAP net loss in 2022 was ($71.5) million, or ($1.94) net loss per share, compared to a net loss of ($65.0) million, or ($1.81) net loss per share, in 2021. Non-GAAP net income1 in 2022 was $28.9 million, or $0.78 and $0.71 basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share1, respectively, compared to a $24.5 million, or $0.68 and $0.60 basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share1, in 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 in 2022 was $24.4 million, compared to $22.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 7.2% in 2022, a decrease of 50 basis points from 7.7% in 2021.

1This is a non-GAAP financial measure or Key Performance Metric. See “Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and reconciliation tables at the end of this release for additional information regarding the non-GAAP metrics and Key Performance Metrics used in this release.

Financial Outlook

Below we provide our management guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2023, based on recent trends on our marketplace. Our revenue guidance reflects the challenging macro environment where SMBs are more cautious towards spending and investments.

For revenue, we expect Q1’23 to be the most challenging quarter in terms of year over year growth rate, due to the comparison to Q1’22 when growth was minimally impacted by macro headwinds. We expect year over year revenue growth rates to increase over the course of 2023 and we expect to exit 2023 with double digit revenue growth rate at midpoint.

For Adjusted EBITDA1, we expect to build upon the progress we made in 2022 and continue to focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency. While macro conditions remain highly uncertain and volatile, by controlling what we could and dynamically adjusting our cost structure, we are committed to deliver meaningful expansion to our Adjusted EBITDA margin1 this year regardless of market conditions.

 

Q1 2023

FY 2023

Revenue

$86.5 – $88.5 million

$350.0 – $365.0 million

y/y growth

0% – 2% y/y growth

4% – 8% y/y growth

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$9.0 – $10.5 million

$45.0 – $55.0 million

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr’s management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr’s Investor Relations website. An archived version will be available on the website after the call. Investors and analysts can participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 200-6205, or +1 (929) 526-1599 for callers outside the United States, and enter the passcode, 431650.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 600 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

Don’t get left behind – come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

2022

 

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

86,752

 

$

71,151

 

Restricted cash

 

1,137

 

 

2,919

 

Marketable securities

 

241,293

 

 

118,150

 

User funds

 

143,020

 

 

127,713

 

Bank deposits

 

134,000

 

 

134,000

 

Other receivables

 

19,019

 

 

14,285

 

Total current assets

 

625,221

 

 

468,218

 

 
Marketable securities

 

189,839

 

 

317,524

 

Property and equipment, net

 

5,660

 

 

6,555

 

Operating lease right of use asset, net

 

9,077

 

 

11,727

 

Intangible assets, net

 

14,770

 

 

49,221

 

Goodwill

 

77,270

 

 

77,270

 

Other non-current assets

 

1,965

 

 

1,055

 

Total assets

$

923,802

 

$

931,570

 

 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables

$

8,630

 

$

8,699

 

User accounts

 

133,032

 

 

118,616

 

Deferred revenue

 

11,353

 

 

12,145

 

Other account payables and accrued expenses

 

41,328

 

 

44,260

 

Operating lease liabilities, net

 

2,755

 

 

3,055

 

Current maturities of long-term loan

 

 

 

2,269

 

Total current liabilities

 

197,098

 

 

189,044

 

 
Long-term liabilities:
Convertible notes

 

452,764

 

 

372,076

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

6,649

 

 

10,483

 

Long-term loan and other non-current liabilities

 

1,559

 

 

13,099

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

460,972

 

 

395,658

 

Total liabilities

$

658,070

 

$

584,702

 

 
Shareholders’ equity:
Share capital and additional paid-in capital

 

565,834

 

 

585,548

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(288,039

)

 

(237,585

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(12,063

)

 

(1,095

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

265,732

 

 

346,868

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

923,802

 

$

931,570

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Revenue

$

83,130

 

$

79,755

 

$

337,366

 

$

297,662

 

Cost of revenue

 

15,814

 

 

15,213

 

 

65,948

 

 

51,723

 

Gross profit

 

67,316

 

 

64,542

 

 

271,418

 

 

245,939

 

 
Operating expenses:
Research and development

 

21,328

 

 

21,829

 

 

92,563

 

 

79,298

 

Sales and marketing

 

40,448

 

 

40,244

 

 

174,599

 

 

159,365

 

General and administrative

 

7,762

 

 

16,345

 

 

51,161

 

 

52,616

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

27,629

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

69,538

 

 

78,418

 

 

345,952

 

 

291,279

 

Operating loss

 

(2,222

)

 

(13,876

)

 

(74,534

)

 

(45,340

)

Financial income (expenses), net

 

1,391

 

 

(5,636

)

 

3,624

 

 

(19,513

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(831

)

 

(19,512

)

 

(70,910

)

 

(64,853

)

Income taxes

 

(468

)

 

(8

)

 

(577

)

 

(159

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

$

(1,299

)

$

(19,520

)

$

(71,487

)

$

(65,012

)

Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.53

)

$

(1.94

)

$

(1.81

)

Basic and diluted weighted average ordinary shares

 

37,411,657

 

 

36,666,637

 

 

36,856,140

 

 

35,955,014

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31, December 31,

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Operating Activities
Net loss

$

(1,299

)

$

(19,520

)

$

(71,487

)

$

(65,012

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

1,995

 

 

2,772

 

 

10,185

 

 

6,876

 

Loss from disposal of property and equipment

 

(5

)

 

19

 

 

(26

)

 

(13

)

Amortization of premium and discount of marketable securities, net

 

1,333

 

 

2,287

 

 

6,385

 

 

7,903

 

Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes

 

633

 

 

5,112

 

 

2,527

 

 

20,029

 

Shared-based compensation

 

17,026

 

 

16,646

 

 

71,755

 

 

55,407

 

Net loss (Gain) from exchange rate fluctuations

 

(152

)

 

(86

)

 

31

 

 

242

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

27,629

 

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:
User funds

 

2,277

 

 

(967

)

 

(15,307

)

 

(29,729

)

Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net

 

62

 

 

424

 

 

(1,485

)

 

253

 

Other receivables

 

(10

)

 

(3,909

)

 

(4,847

)

 

(6,240

)

Trade payables

 

2,771

 

 

4,052

 

 

(113

)

 

4,667

 

Deferred revenue

 

(263

)

 

990

 

 

(792

)

 

4,123

 

User accounts

 

(1,933

)

 

445

 

 

14,416

 

 

26,589

 

Account payable, accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities

 

(5,368

)

 

600

 

 

3,994

 

 

1,678

 

Revaluation of contingent consideration

 

(7,462

)

 

(620

)

 

(12,249

)

 

11,771

 

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(504

)

 

(507

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

9,605

 

 

8,245

 

 

30,112

 

 

38,037

 

 
Investing Activities
Investment in marketable securities

 

(51,694

)

 

(46,512

)

 

(141,701

)

 

(282,450

)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

 

13,180

 

 

49,437

 

 

130,701

 

 

193,757

 

Bank and restricted deposits

 

(37,863

)

 

2,885

 

 

 

 

(41,115

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(87,796

)

 

 

 

(97,084

)

Acquisition of intangible asset

 

 

 

 

 

(175

)

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(87

)

 

(330

)

 

(1,198

)

 

(1,684

)

Capitalization of internal-use software and other

 

19

 

 

(322

)

 

(1,000

)

 

(894

)

Other non-current assets

 

(73

)

 

 

 

(1,251

)

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(76,518

)

 

(82,638

)

 

(14,624

)

 

(229,470

)

 
Financing Activities
Payment of convertible notes deferred issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(34

)

Deferred issuance cost

 

 

 

381

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of contingent consideration

 

 

 

 

 

(1,105

)

 

(1,105

)

Proceeds from exercise of share options

 

1,457

 

 

1,028

 

 

3,765

 

 

8,294

 

Tax withholding in connection with employees’ options exercises and vested RSUs

 

258

 

 

1,374

 

 

(2,028

)

 

(8,987

)

Repayment of long-term loan

 

 

 

(149

)

 

(2,269

)

 

(565

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

1,715

 

 

2,634

 

 

(1,637

)

 

(2,397

)

 
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

 

151

 

 

188

 

 

(32

)

 

(130

)

 
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(65,047

)

 

(71,571

)

 

13,819

 

 

(193,960

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

 

152,936

 

 

145,641

 

 

74,070

 

 

268,030

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

$

87,889

 

$

74,070

 

$

87,889

 

$

74,070

 

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

 
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2022

2021

 
Annual active buyers (in thousands)

 

4,275

 

4,217

Annual spend per buyer ($)

$

262

$

242

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(in thousands, except gross margin data)
 
Three Months Ended Year Ended
December 31, December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
GAAP gross profit

$

67,316

 

$

64,542

 

$

271,418

 

$

245,939

 

Add:
Share-based compensation and other

 

565

 

 

447

 

 

2,520

 

 

1,436

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,170

 

 

1,548

 

 

6,065

 

 

2,879

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

69,051

 

$

66,537

 

$

280,003

 

$

250,254

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

83.1

%

 

83.4

%

 

83.0

%

 

84.1

%

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

         
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders  

$

(1,299

)

 

$

(19,520

)

 

$

(71,487

)

 

$

(65,012

)

Add:        
Depreciation and amortization  

$

1,995

 

 

$

2,772

 

 

$

10,185

 

 

$

6,876

 

Share-based compensation  

 

17,026

 

 

 

16,646

 

 

 

71,755

 

 

 

55,407

 

Impairment of intangible assets  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,629

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other  

 

(7,403

)

 

 

3,338

 

 

 

(10,613

)

 

 

5,914

 

Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs  

 

633

 

 

 

5,112

 

 

 

2,527

 

 

 

20,029

 

Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net  

 

(209

)

 

 

896

 

 

 

(1,141

)

 

 

1,273

 

Non-GAAP net income  

$

10,743

 

 

$

9,244

 

 

$

28,855

 

 

$

24,487

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares – basic  

 

37,411,657

 

 

 

36,666,637

 

 

 

36,856,140

 

 

 

35,955,014

 

Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders  

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.68

 

         
Weighted average number of ordinary shares – diluted  

 

40,783,489

 

 

 

41,231,973

 

 

 

40,662,057

 

 

 

40,883,007

 

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders  

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

0.60

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data)

         
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP net loss  

$

(1,299

)

 

$

(19,520

)

 

$

(71,487

)

 

$

(65,012

)

Add:        
Financial (income) expenses, net  

$

(1,391

)

 

$

5,636

 

 

$

(3,624

)

 

$

19,513

 

Income taxes  

 

468

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

159

 

Depreciation and amortization  

 

1,995

 

 

 

2,772

 

 

 

10,185

 

 

 

6,876

 

Share-based compensation  

 

17,026

 

 

 

16,646

 

 

 

71,755

 

 

 

55,407

 

Impairment of intangible assets  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,629

 

 

 

 

Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other  

 

(7,403

)

 

 

3,338

 

 

 

(10,613

)

 

 

5,914

 

Adjusted EBITDA  

$

9,396

 

 

$

8,880

 

 

$

24,422

 

 

$

22,857

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin  

 

11.3

%

 

 

11.1

%

 

 

7.2

%

 

 

7.7

%

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(in thousands)

         
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
GAAP research and development  

$

21,328

 

 

 

21,829

 

$

92,563

 

 

 

79,298

Less:        
Share-based compensation  

 

5,291

 

 

 

5,750

 

 

23,828

 

 

 

20,008

Depreciation and amortization  

 

198

 

 

 

204

 

 

801

 

 

 

786

Non-GAAP research and development  

$

15,839

 

 

$

15,875

 

$

67,934

 

 

$

58,504

         
GAAP sales and marketing  

$

40,448

 

 

$

40,244

 

$

174,599

 

 

$

159,365

Less:        
Share-based compensation  

 

4,040

 

 

 

4,296

 

 

17,196

 

 

 

14,106

Depreciation and amortization  

 

495

 

 

 

957

 

 

2,889

 

 

 

2,977

Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other  

 

(24

)

 

 

402

 

 

(24

)

 

 

1,499

Non-GAAP sales and marketing  

$

35,937

 

 

$

34,589

 

$

154,538

 

 

$

140,783

         
GAAP general and administrative  

$

7,762

 

 

$

16,345

 

$

51,161

 

 

$

52,616

Less:        
Share-based compensation  

 

7,130

 

 

 

6,153

 

 

28,211

 

 

 

19,857

Depreciation and amortization  

 

132

 

 

 

63

 

 

430

 

 

 

234

Contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other  

 

(7,379

)

 

 

2,936

 

 

(10,589

)

 

 

4,415

Non-GAAP general and administrative  

$

7,879

 

 

$

7,193

 

$

33,109

 

 

$

28,110

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define GMV or Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our platform, excluding value added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig or other services on our platform within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date. Take rate is revenue for any such period divided by GMV for the same period.

Management and our board of directors use these metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, active buyers, spend per buyer and take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net loss, revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measure of Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the first quarter of 2023, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and long term to net loss, the comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the first quarter of 2023, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, our long term Adjusted EBITDA margin goals, our expected future Adjusted EBITDA margin, our business plans and strategy, as well as statements that include the words “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan within adverse economic conditions that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our dependence on traffic to our website; our ability to maintain user engagement on our website and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our operations within a competitive market; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users’ personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity; our ability to manage our current and potential future growth; our dependence on decisions and developments in the mobile device industry, over which we do not have control; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jinjin Qian

investors@fiverr.com

Press:

Siobhan Aalders

press@fiverr.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Qorus and Accenture’s Innovation in Insurance Awards Now Open for Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Insurers and insurtechs invited to apply for global competition recognizing innovation PARIS & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qorus and...
Continua a leggere

Relation Therapeutics announces launch of flagship integrated wet–dry laboratory at the heart of London’s Knowledge Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Edith Hessel, experienced R&D and biopharma executive, named as Chief Scientific Officer Osteoporosis announced as first indication, driven by Relation’s...
Continua a leggere

Skyhigh Security Service Edge Completes IRAP Assessment to PROTECTED Level

Business Wire Business Wire -
Facilitates and Expedites Digital Transformation for Australian Government Agencies While Protecting Sensitive Data and Systems SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skyhigh Security...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

La nuova partnership tra Finaro ed EveryPay aumenta l’accettazione delle carte in negozio con...

Business Wire