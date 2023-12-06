Home Business Wire Five9 Responds to Market Rumor
SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the Intelligent CX platform provider, today responded to market rumors.


On December 4, 2023, a news agency issued an article about a rumored potential acquisition of Five9. Although Five9’s general policy is not to comment on market rumors or media speculation, Five9 was approached with such an opportunity; however, Five9 is not pursuing any such acquisition.

About Five9

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences. Our cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable, and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, technology, and partners to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Five9, Inc.

Barry Zwarenstein

Chief Financial Officer

925-201-2000 ext. 5959

IR@five9.com

The Blueshirt Group for Five9, Inc.

Lauren Sloane

lauren@blueshirtgroup.com

