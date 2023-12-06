Five9 Responds to Market Rumor

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), the Intelligent CX platform provider, today responded to market rumors.





On December 4, 2023, a news agency issued an article about a rumored potential acquisition of Five9. Although Five9’s general policy is not to comment on market rumors or media speculation, Five9 was approached with such an opportunity; however, Five9 is not pursuing any such acquisition.

