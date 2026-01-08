Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), provider of the Intelligent CX Platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 13th at 3:45 pm EST

A webcast of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.

About Five9

Five9 empowers organizations to create hyper-personalized and effortless AI-driven customer experiences that deliver better business outcomes. Powered by Five9 Genius AI, the Five9 Intelligent CX Platform is trusted by 3,000+ customers and 1,400+ partners globally. The New CX starts here and it's at the heart of every winning experience. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog

Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Righetti

SVP, Investor Relations

IR@five9.com