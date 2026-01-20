Fiserv to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings Results on February 10, 2026

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 7 a.m. CT (8 a.m. ET) on February 10. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™ and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Media Relations:

Sophia Marshall

Senior Vice President, Communications

Fiserv, Inc.

678-641-0116

sophia.marshall@fiserv.com

Investor Relations:

Walter Pritchard

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Fiserv, Inc.

walter.pritchard@fiserv.com