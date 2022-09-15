FiscalNote’s Curate Wins Global Award for “Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product”

Curate Receives Top Honors at the 2022 SaaS Awards

Judges Hail Curate’s “Glowing Client Feedback” and “Data Innovation”

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced that Curate, a leading technology platform which provides civic intelligence and monitoring services, has been declared the Winner of the “Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product” category at the 2022 SaaS Awards.

Curate – acquired by FiscalNote in August 2021 and based in Madison, Wisconsin – has developed technology that tracks city and county committee meeting minutes and agendas from the more than 12,000 municipalities across the U.S., as well as more than 4,000 school districts. On a weekly basis, the company scans and ingests over 400,000 documents from these local governing and regulatory bodies. A SaaS-based, custom dashboard and daily reports deliver the insights to help government relations professionals save time, eliminate manual work, and stay informed on any discussion or activity around any local policy issues they need to track. Curate also operates a database of 168,000 local government contacts to help decision makers get in touch with elected officials, city and county staff, and other stakeholders.

The SaaS Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in software solutions. Finalists and awardees were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022 SaaS Awards, with entries from across the globe – covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“This award is a wonderful recognition of the Curate team’s passion and dedication to build a platform that is more than just an industry-leading business – we’re on a mission to make Curate an innovative solution, and one we’re so grateful the judges have honored,” said Taralinda Willis, Curate’s Founder and FiscalNote’s General Manager of Public Policy & Issues Management. “Implementing leading-edge AI technology and Natural Language Processing in our SaaS product is necessary to solve the challenges of Curate’s customers, and deliver the civic intelligence that can amplify trust and transparency in government at all levels. The result is a technology innovation which empowers users with a greater knowledge of municipal governments and the impactful policies they generate. When that happens, everyone is a winner. On behalf of Curate, I’d like to warmly thank the judges for this recognition, and congratulate all the other awardees, finalists, and contenders.”

The Lead Judge for the “Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product” award category, Richard Geary, commented: “In a sea of worthy entrants, it was Curate’s Natural Language Processing AI that set them apart. Their product extracts relevant entries from more than 400,000 government minutes and agendas per week, which really captured the judges’ attention in this edition of SaaS Awards. It’s a hard field to crack, but the glowing client feedback speaks volumes about the success of Curate’s data innovation.”

James Williams, Head of Operations for the award program, stated: “Curate is a worthy winner of the SaaS Awards, offering something truly and effectively stand-out in an incredibly competitive category. Every edition of this business software ‘Oscars’ sees progressively exciting innovations as we face the increasing challenges and changes of the modern world.”

In addition to Curate’s top honor, FiscalNote’s Equilibrium also came in first place in the “Best SaaS Product for CSR/Sustainability ” category at the 2022 SaaS Awards.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

About Curate

Curate is a civic intelligence company that empowers organizations to monitor risk and find opportunities in local government discussions at scale. Government relations professionals use Curate’s database and custom reports to track policies, projects, and mission-critical issues in more than 12,000 municipalities and 4,000 school districts across the U.S. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Curate is leveraging artificial intelligence to change the way organizations stay informed and engage with local governments. Learn more at CurateSolutions.com.

