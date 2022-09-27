FiscalNote’s Curate Announces Expansion of State & Local Coverage to Over 4,000 School Boards and Hundreds of State Boards Across the Nation

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced that Curate, a leading technology platform which provides civic intelligence and monitoring services, has significantly increased its existing state and local coverage of city and county data from over 12,000 municipalities across the U.S. to now include hundreds of state boards and more than 4,000 school districts – both of which generate policy decisions impacting businesses and organizations across the marketplace.

School Boards

According to Curate data, school boards and committees from over 4,000 districts across the U.S. posted more than 84,000 meeting minutes and agenda documents in the six-month period this year from February to July alone.

At the same time, school board meetings have recently become an increasingly heated focus of political and cultural debates. While the primary role of school boards is to involve the local community in public education decisions, their meetings are becoming more contested and their agendas more challenged. Routine issues such as safety, transportation, curriculum and remote learning decisions, staffing issues (employment, DEI, training), and purchasing decisions (IT, procurement) are not only drawing more scrutiny, but have an enhanced and sweeping impact on the many organizations and businesses with a vested interest in the education sector.

State Boards

While the variety and number of state boards has increased, so too has their direct effect on the marketplace and the workforce. State boards have particular impacts on occupational licensing standards and practices in the health care and medical fields – including such professions as cosmetologist, tattoo artists, massage therapists, and even funeral attendants. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures in a 2022 report, about 25% of all workers in the U.S. must receive an occupational license to work in their chosen fields.

Each of the fifty states determines occupational licensing individually and uniquely, creating a structural and policymaking labyrinth that poses massive challenges for companies and organizations attempting to follow, track, and manage changes to existing and prospective policies and regulations issued by state boards. In addition, these state regulatory bodies produce a daily and weekly volume of meeting minutes, hearings, agendas, public comments, and other data across an array of websites which vary from state to state.

Curate has developed proprietary technology which tracks city and county committee meeting minutes and agendas from over 12,000 municipalities across the U.S. and has expanded its tracking capabilities to now include more than 4,000 school districts and hundreds of state boards. Each week, Curate scans and ingests 400,000 documents from these local governing and regulatory bodies. A SaaS-based, custom dashboard and daily reports deliver insights to help professionals save time, eliminate manual work, and stay informed on any discussion or activity around any local or state board policy issues. Curate also operates a database of 168,000 local government contacts to help decision makers engage with local elected officials, city and county staff, and other stakeholders.

“Customers turn to Curate for the most comprehensive coverage and tracking of policy issues in city and county governments. In listening to our customers, we understood the issues most critical to their organizations extend to additional areas of government which have direct, local impacts,” said Taralinda Willis, Curate’s Founder and FiscalNote’s General Manager of Public Policy & Issues Management. “That’s why we’re incredibly excited to offer expanded monitoring capabilities in Curate to now include School Boards and State Regulatory Boards. We know this will help organizations more broadly manage their policy issues and be a larger source for uncovering opportunities at their earliest stages.”

Using AI to Turn Curate’s Civic Insights Into Action

The major obstacle to tracking public policy through state and local government agenda and meeting minutes documents is the volume and almost exponential growth of language data, informal and vastly differentiated in its structure. Turning this raw data into insightful, actionable intelligence is a herculean challenge for most organizations or businesses to accomplish manually – or even using boolean search formulas. To generate truly actionable insights, Curate deploys artificial intelligence and the application of Natural Language Processing (NLP), specifically, Deep Learning techniques. This allows flexibility and customization in how Curate defines Topics (such as keywords and modeling) and results in the delivery of the most critical and timely information, while providing the ability to track an array of issues and receive the data in multiple formats.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

About Curate

Curate is a civic intelligence company that empowers organizations to monitor risk and find opportunities in local government discussions at scale. Government relations professionals use Curate’s database and custom reports to track policies, projects, and mission-critical issues in more than 12,000 municipalities and 4,000 school districts across the U.S. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Curate is leveraging artificial intelligence to change the way organizations stay informed and engage with local governments. Learn more at CurateSolutions.com.

