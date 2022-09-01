Home Business Wire FiscalNote to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
FiscalNote to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced that its senior executives will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Bell Potter Decoded 2022 on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 6:00 p.m. ET (Thursday, September 8, 2022 8:00 a.m. AEST). Chairman, CEO, & Co-founder Tim Hwang and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer Jon Slabaugh will present an overview of FiscalNote followed by a Q&A session.
  • The 3rd Annual Jefferies Asia Forum on Thursday, September 8, 2022 9:00 p.m. ET (Friday, September 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. HKT). Chairman, CEO, & Co-founder Tim Hwang, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer Jon Slabaugh, and President & Chief Operating Officer Josh Resnik will present an overview of FiscalNote followed by a Q&A session.

Replays and presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the FiscalNote investor relations website here.

For more information about the conferences, please contact representatives at Bell Potter, Citi, or Jefferies.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

