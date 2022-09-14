FiscalNote ESG Solutions’ Equilibrium Wins Global Award for “Best SaaS Product for CSR/Sustainability”

Industry-Leading ESG Product Receives Top Honors at the 2022 SaaS Awards

Judges Hail Equilibrium as “Sophisticated,” “Impressive,” “Easy to Use,” and “The Future of ESG”

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced that Equilibrium, an AI-powered platform which helps organizations unify, manage, and benchmark carbon, climate and ESG data management across their entire operations, supply chain, and portfolio, has been declared the Winner of the “Best SaaS Product for CSR or Sustainability” category at the 2022 SaaS Awards.

The SaaS Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in software solutions, with categories for the 2022 SaaS Awards ranging from “Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product” to “Best SaaS Product for Email Marketing” and “Best SaaS for Productivity.” Finalists and awardees were selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. Hundreds of organizations entered the 2022 SaaS Awards, with entries from across the globe – covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“This is a great honor for Equilibrium and for our worldwide teams who innovate constantly to enhance our industry-leading product that empowers organizations to become sustainability leaders,” said Frank Meehan, General Manager of FiscalNote ESG Solutions. “It will come as no surprise to FiscalNote’s ESG customers that Equilibrium would be recognized as the premiere SaaS solution in the ESG marketplace, considering the organizations we serve are on track to reduce time spent on ESG data collection and management by over 50%. We’re excited about continuing to solve mission-critical challenges for organizations and their ESG teams, and we’re firing on all cylinders to help guide the industry’s evolution from reporting for compliance to holistic ESG risk management. On behalf of Equilibrium, I’d like to warmly thank the judges for this recognition, and congratulate all the other awardees, finalists, and contenders.”

The Lead Judge for the “Best SaaS Product for CSR or Sustainability” award category, Annabelle Whittall, commented: “Equilibrium is incredibly easy to use. The sophisticated and impressive benchmarking system that is supported by AI delighted the SaaS Awards judging panel. This, in our opinion, is what the future of ESG will look like. Congrats, Equilibrium!”

James Williams, Head of Operations for the award program, stated: “Equilibrium is a worthy winner of the SaaS Awards, offering something truly and effectively stand-out in an incredibly competitive category. Every edition of this business software ‘Oscars’ sees progressively exciting innovations as we face the increasing challenges and changes of the modern world.”

In addition to Equilibrium’s top honor, FiscalNote’s Curate also came in first place in the “Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product ” category at the 2022 SaaS Awards.

About FiscalNote



FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

About FiscalNote ESG Solutions



FiscalNote ESG Solutions is the most comprehensive ESG platform and advisory solution in the market helping organizations become sustainability leaders – from getting started with strategic insights, benchmarking, and reporting to embedding ESG into an organization’s DNA. FiscalNote ESG Solutions brings together Equilibrium’s AI-powered platform, award-winning analysis, global advisory, and a peer community to help an organization achieve its ESG goals. Visit: fiscalnote.com/esg.

