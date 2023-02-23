FiscalNote Announces Access to Oxford Analytica Daily Brief on Bloomberg Terminal

Subscribers to the World’s Leading Brief of Essential, Trusted, and Valued Analysis of Emerging Geopolitical Developments and Trends Can Now Access this Mission Critical Information via the Bloomberg Terminal

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) (“FiscalNote”), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced that the Oxford Analytica Daily Brief ® (“The Daily Brief”), a FiscalNote product and the standard-bearer in the delivery of expert and actionable information of geopolitical events and trends for the world’s decision-makers – can now be accessed directly from the Bloomberg Terminal – a seamlessly integrated solution delivering data, news and analytics to influential decision makers in the financial industry.

As of today, mutual subscribers of both the FiscalNote’s Daily Brief and the Bloomberg Terminal have immediate access to The Daily Brief’s forward-looking, independent, and incisive analysis from renowned external and in-house experts and can engage with content that empowers more informed, smart, and timely decisions.

Since 1984, the Oxford Analytica Daily Brief has delivered unparalleled information and intelligence which enable customers in business, government, and international organizations to navigate the ever-changing and complex landscape of politics and economics with an unmatched reputation in providing seasoned judgements and authoritative guidance about foreign policy, political and electoral events, consumer and economic trends, marketplace developments, sudden shifts in the global balance of power, and rapid technological change. As a result, The Daily Brief customers are equipped with insights that guide operations, strategies, policies, and investments while helping to mitigate risk and uncover opportunities. In the 2023 Daily Brief customer survey, over 94 percent of respondents rated the analysis as “important” to their work. Oxford Analytica was acquired by FiscalNote in 2021.

“We are very excited to bring the incredible value and quality of Oxford Analytica Daily Brief’s compelling and actionable content to the vast global network of subscribers of the Bloomberg Terminal. Geopolitical change has a direct impact on financial markets, and every analyst, trader, and investor who needs to understand emerging developments now has the opportunity to access Oxford Analytica’s highly-respected and actionable analysis at their fingertips,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Operating Officer, FiscalNote. “Finance professionals who seek anticipatory knowledge of sensitive market-moving events before they become headlines, and want to use those insights directly with other market-moving information, are now empowered with a turnkey ability to turn Oxford Analytica’s insights into action.”

Bloomberg Terminal subscribers who are also subscribers of the Oxford Analytica Daily Brief will now be able to view and access articles from The Daily Brief and through keyword searches on the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg Terminal customers who are not yet subscribers to the Daily Brief will see headlines of Daily Brief content but will not be able to access The Daily Brief’s analysis and will be provided with information on how to immediately and easily access Daily Brief content. For more information on becoming an Oxford Analytica Daily Brief subscriber, please visit: www.oxan.to/trial.

