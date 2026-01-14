FiscalNote Achieves Major Milestone for PolicyNote, Completing Customer Migration from Legacy FiscalNote Platform

Timely completion represents a significant turning point in FiscalNote’s product-led growth strategy

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), the leading provider of AI-driven policy and regulatory intelligence solutions, today announced the successful completion of customer migration from the legacy FiscalNote platform to PolicyNote.

Achieving this important milestone represents significant progress in FiscalNote’s long-term strategy to unify its offerings under PolicyNote, an advanced AI-driven policy intelligence platform. By consolidating previously separate tools into a single, cohesive software solution, PolicyNote delivers a more consistent, scalable, and intuitive customer experience — reducing friction in daily workflows and enabling richer, more streamlined interaction with its global legislative and regulatory intelligence and insights.

FiscalNote completed the transition with minimal migration-related customer churn and is seeing stronger customer engagement on PolicyNote. Results include:

Accelerated adoption of AI-powered, personalized insights, including Impact Summaries, with users generating a custom Impact Summary for their organization in 34% of search sessions;

Deeper engagement with advanced analytical workflows, driven by AI-powered capabilities such as Bill Comparison, and Similar and Related Bills, which saw usage nearly doubling since launch; and

252% increase in the portion of customers using PolicyNote on a weekly basis, driven by tighter integration of AI-generated summaries, forecasting, impact analysis, and drafting tools directly into daily monitoring and research workflows.

“PolicyNote has significantly enhanced our ability to monitor, research, and respond to legislative and policy developments affecting our industry,” said Clarence Mingo, Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Government Relations at The Marzetti Company, manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products. “Its customized dashboards and real-time intelligence centralize critical information in one place, enabling us to stay ahead of emerging issues rather than reacting after the fact.”

“We launched PolicyNote as the cornerstone of our product-led growth strategy, designed to deepen customer engagement through a more intuitive, integrated, and scalable platform,” said Josh Resnik, CEO and President of FiscalNote. “Completing the successful migration from the legacy FiscalNote platform is a meaningful milestone that demonstrates our focus on swift execution, affirms our strategy, and creates a springboard for faster innovation and long-term growth. We’re not just modernizing and consolidating — we’re setting the standard for AI-powered policy intelligence.”

By completing this transition, FiscalNote is enhancing the ways customers engage with policy information, making it easier and faster for policy professionals around the world to take action in the moments that matter.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is the leading provider of AI-driven policy and regulatory intelligence solutions. By uniquely combining proprietary AI technology, comprehensive data, and decades of trusted analysis, FiscalNote helps customers efficiently manage political and business risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered solutions that deliver critical insights, enabling effective decision-making and giving organizations the competitive edge they need. Home to PolicyNote, CQ, Roll Call, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading products and brands, FiscalNote serves thousands of customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its suite of solutions, visit fiscalnote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

