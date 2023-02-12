<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire FIS Announces Date Change For Fourth Quarter Earnings to February 13, 2023
Business Wire

FIS Announces Date Change For Fourth Quarter Earnings to February 13, 2023

di Business Wire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today announced that it has changed its earnings release date for fourth quarter 2022 financial results to Mon., Feb. 13, 2023, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EST) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS’ homepage, www.fisglobal.com. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Contacts

Kim Snider

Senior Vice President

FIS Global Marketing and Corporate Communications

904.438.6278

kim.snider@fisglobal.com

George Mihalos

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations

904.438.6119

georgios.mihalos@fisglobal.com

Articoli correlati

NFL All-Star Xavier Woods Partners with FitXR on Metaverse-Inspired Giveaway

Business Wire Business Wire -
Exciting Prizes from Carolina Panthers Safety and VR Fitness Platform Awarded to Instagram Winners NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FitXR, the...
Continua a leggere

SUNY Upstate Medical University Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Provide Cloud-Based Media Management Campuswide

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York, has selected YuJa, Inc. to provide a cloud-based...
Continua a leggere

The Advanced Imaging Society Announces Winners of 13th Annual Lumiere Awards

Business Wire Business Wire -
Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and Good Night Oppy Take Top Honors * * * Lightyear,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NFL All-Star Xavier Woods Partners with FitXR on Metaverse-Inspired Giveaway

Business Wire