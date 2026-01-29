First Solar, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and 2026 Financial Guidance on February 24, 2026

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 and discuss its 2026 financial guidance and outlook, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Conference Call Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Live Webcast: investor.firstsolar.com

Webcast Replay: Available through Thursday, March 26, 2026

Investors section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the call

About First Solar, Inc.

First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) is America's leading photovoltaic (“PV”) solar technology and manufacturing company. The only US-headquartered company among the world's largest solar manufacturers, First Solar is focused on competitively and reliably enabling power generation needs with its advanced, uniquely American thin film PV technology. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the Company's technology represents the next generation of solar power generation, providing a competitive, high-performance, and responsibly produced alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV modules. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.

First Solar Investor Relations

investor@firstsolar.com

First Solar Media

media@firstsolar.com