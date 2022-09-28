Fintatech Announces Trading Chart Designer 2.0

Faster, User-Friendly and More Functional Custom Trading Software





THE HAGUE, the Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Tradingplatform—Fintatech, a custom trading software development company and provider of high-performance capital market solutions with a universal ‘trading platform skeleton’ in its core that is supplemented by interconnective module-based software components according to the client’s requirements, announces significant enhancements to their Trading Chart Designer software solution.

Our current trading software solutions list is comprised of:

– Trading Chart Designer

– Trading Platform Designer

– Trading Data Server

Read on to learn more about our enhancements in Trading Chart Designer 2.0, including:

New indicators

Traders may use over 130 Technical Analysis Indicators on our platform to do the finest market analysis. We keep researching and adding new indicators, so that traders may make even more precise and better decisions. We introduced numerous new indicators to Trading Chart Designer version 2.0, including volume profile indicators: daily profiles, and visible range profile indicators.

Fintatech Scripting 2.0

Fintatech Scripting is a tool allowing customers to write their personal scripts; basically, bots that can trade independently. At first, traders establish the set of rules and strategies which will be executed by the program. In version 2.0, we:

Improved high-speed backtesting engine built on the latest .NET Core technology;

Added new indicators and corresponding strategy methods to make it easier to plot indicators in strategy code;

Added new performance metrics and optimization methods;

Several other minor fixes and enhancements.

Fintatech Paper Trading

Testing your approaches, learning to trade, practicing your abilities, and applying theoretical information have never been easier or less risky. All decisions and trading manipulations must satisfy the market’s needs and actual trading goals in order for all of this to be as productive and lucrative as feasible for the trader. The same risk and return targets, investment limits, and trading horizon must be calculated for the paper investor as well as for the existing account. This is how you can learn and improve your results with Fintatech Paper Trading.

Fundamental Data View Widget

The efficiency and need for fundamental analysis are hotly debated. Basic information on the company and its present market position, on the other hand, is important for all sorts of analyses. It will undoubtedly be helpful while making critical decisions.

That’s why we’ve incorporated a widget into our platform that displays fundamental data. From now on, you can get all the information you need, from a brief overview of the company’s operations to its market capitalization in one place and with just one click.

Need a сustom trading software solution? Contact us to get free demo access.

Website: https://fintatech.com/

